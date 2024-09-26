BJP's win in Jammu and Kashmir paves way for PoK's return to India: Yogi Adityanath

BJP state president Ravindra Raina joined CM Yogi Adityanath at the RS Pura rally. Due to inclement weather, Yogi Adityanath sent a message via mobile, urging voters to support BJP candidate Rajiv Sharma from Chhamb.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Thursday that the BJP is essential for development and security in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, “With the return of the BJP, PoK is set to become a part of India.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath sought votes for Ramgarh candidate Devendra Kumar Maniyal, Vijaypur candidate Chandraprakash Ganga, Samba candidate Surjit Singh, RS Pura candidate Dr. Narinder Singh Raina, Suchetgarh candidate Prof. Gharuram Bhagat, and Bishnah candidate Rajiv Bhagat.

BJP state president Ravindra Raina joined CM Yogi Adityanath at the RS Pura rally. Due to inclement weather, Yogi Adityanath sent a message via mobile, urging voters to support BJP candidate Rajiv Sharma from Chhamb.

During a public meeting in the Ramgarh assembly constituency, CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) will soon become a part of India with the BJP's return to power. He stated, "Pakistan is struggling to save democracy. Voices for separation are rising in POK. If elections were conducted in Muzaffarabad alongside the Jammu and Kashmir elections, it would send a positive message. Balochistan itself is stating that its chemistry doesn't align with Pakistan, as Pakistan is a ‘cancer to humanity,’ and the world should aim to eradicate it."

Yogi highlighted the significant benefits provided by the Indian government, stating that 80 crore people in India receive free ration, 60 crore are covered by health insurance of ₹5 lakh per year, and 12 crore benefit from the Kisan Samman Nidhi. He also mentioned that 10 crore poor people received toilets in their homes and another 10 crore received cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 2.75 lakh poor individuals benefited from the PM Awas Yojana. In contrast, he pointed out that in "beggar Pakistan," people are struggling for food.

Stating that PM Modi fulfilled Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's dream by abrogating Article 370, Yogi remarked, “The nursery of terrorism has come to an end. The Congress, PDP, and National Conference had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a ‘warehouse of terrorism,’ but with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and Amit Shah as Home Minister, terrorism is on its way out, and stone pelters have vanished.”

Mentioning the contributions of Maharaja Hari Singh, Premnath Dora, and Brigadier Rajendra Singh, CM Yogi emphasized that these heroes had transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a paradise on earth. However, he criticized the Congress, PDP, and NC for allegedly turning the region into a hub of religious frenzy.

Yogi stated, “This election is an opportunity to teach them a lesson. PM Modi facilitated the construction of the Kartarpur corridor. While the Congress celebrated Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's birthday as Children's Day, PM Modi has chosen to commemorate Veer Bal Diwas on December 26, honoring the memories of Guru Gobind Singh's four Sahibzadas. This significant event is also celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on the same day.”

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “You have witnessed the new Jammu and Kashmir of the new India. This is no longer a ‘terrorism state’; it has emerged as an exceptional ‘tourism destination.’ During the tenure of Congress, PDP, and NC, one had to make appeals for hoisting the tricolour here, but now we host the G-20 summit."

He added: 'Previously, there were threats against the Amarnath Yatra, and people from these parties would tremble at the thought. Now, people from across the country and the world come to visit Baba Barfani and Maa Vaishno.”

CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the opposition, stating, "Congress, NC, and PDP operate like private limited companies that should be shut down in politics. These parties failed to provide reservations for Dalits, Bakarwals, and Paharis, and made no sincere efforts to integrate local castes into the mainstream. Those whose properties were seized in 1947 and those who migrated from Pakistan were denied citizenship."

He further asserted, "When Modi and Shah introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act, these parties opposed it vehemently. The 1990s marked a peak of sins committed by Congress, PDP, and NC, during which Kashmiri Pandits faced brutal persecution. Instead of supporting them, these parties sided with terrorists. Only the BJP stood in solidarity with the suffering Kashmiri Pandits."

CM Yogi Adityanath criticized former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for imposing Article 370. The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is a consequence of Congress and Pt Nehru's policies, he remarked.

He highlighted key infrastructure developments such as the Chenab Bridge, Zojila Pass, and the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel, as well as the introduction of the Vande Bharat Train between Delhi and Katra, asserting that these developments signify the progress of both the country and Jammu and Kashmir under BJP leadership.

He stated, "BJP and Modi embody the aspirations of both the nation and this region." CM Yogi pointed out that, despite Congress's extended rule, the Ayodhya issue remained unresolved until the BJP took charge, leading to the peaceful construction of the Ram temple without any negative consequences.

"The temple was built without harming anyone. Mafias have been eliminated, ensuring safety for ordinary citizens. Congress, PDP, and NC are the problem, while BJP is the solution. Congress misled the public with false promises and planted the seeds of terrorism, extremism, Naxalism, linguistic and regional divisions, and casteism, which weakened Hindus."

Continuing his criticism, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted that during the Congress-led government at the center and its allies in Jammu and Kashmir, incidents of stone-pelting were rampant. He accused the opposition of prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of the region, stating, "These people had handed over guns to those who have tablets in their hands today. NC, PDP, and Congress used to loot the funds of this region, spending eight months a year traveling through Europe and England.”

Yogi reiterated that the BJP is committed to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' while firmly opposing any form of appeasement.

He emphasized that the BJP is a symbol of security, good governance, and development, asserting that wherever the BJP governs, a new model of development emerges. He declared that Uttar Pradesh has firmly established itself as a growth engine in the new India, reflecting the party's vision and dedication to progress.

CM Yogi posed a series of questions to Rahul Gandhi regarding the National Conference's proposal for a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir, asking whether he supports this move. He questioned if Gandhi endorses the NC's demand to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A, which he argued would lead Jammu and Kashmir back into unrest and terrorism.

He further inquired if Congress backs the promotion of separatism through negotiations with Pakistan at the expense of Kashmir's youth and if they support the National Conference’s decision to initiate LOC trade with Pakistan, which he claimed would foster cross-border terrorism.

He continued: "Does Congress endorse terrorism and unrest by providing government jobs to the relatives of stone-pelters and separatists? Congress appears to be showcasing an anti-reservation stance alongside the National Conference. While PM Modi has extended reservation benefits to Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Paharis, does Congress support the NC's proposal to abolish these provisions?

Furthermore, he said, “Does Congress wish for Shankaracharya Parvat to be referred to as Takht-e-Sulaiman, and Hari Parvat as Koh-e-Maran? Is Congress in favour of transferring Jammu and Kashmir's economy to a select few linked to Pakistan, effectively reverting it to a state of corruption? Additionally, does Congress support the NC's politics of discrimination between Jammu and the valley? Do Congress and Rahul Gandhi back the NC's divisive policies advocating for Kashmir's autonomy?”

