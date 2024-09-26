Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lentil face pack: Achieve radiant skin in just 15 minutes

    Discover the power of natural face packs using green gram, masoor dal, and aloe vera gel for bright and clear skin. Learn how these ingredients exfoliate, remove dead cells, and enhance your skin's natural glow.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 7:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

    Beauty Tips: Achieve radiant skin without expensive parlor visits! Discover simple, at-home methods to remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion. Exfoliation is key to unlocking your skin's natural beauty. Today, we'll explore the benefits of lentil-based face packs that can give your skin a golden glow. 

    1. Green Gram and Almond Face Pack 

    Harness the power of green gram paste to cleanse and exfoliate your skin. Rich in Vitamin A, green gram effectively cleanses and protects against acne. This face pack leaves your skin feeling refreshed and radiant. Soak 2 teaspoons of green gram overnight. Grind the soaked lentils and add 4 drops of almond oil. Apply this paste to your face for 15 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. Experience visible results in no time.

    2. Green Gram and Honey Face Pack 

    Indulge in the soothing properties of honey, while its antioxidants combat free radicals. Create a nourishing face pack by combining green gram paste with a touch of honey and rose water. Apply this mixture to your face and rinse after 15 minutes. This pack is particularly beneficial for those with dry skin.

    3. Masoor Dal and Curd Face Pack 

    Packed with protein and fiber, masoor dal works wonders for your skin. A weekly application of masoor dal paste reduces blemishes, wrinkles, and exfoliates dead skin cells. This versatile ingredient suits both oily and dry skin types. Combine ground masoor dal with almond oil, and optionally, add a touch of curd and honey for added benefits.

    4. Masoor Dal Scrub 

    Experience the invigorating power of a masoor dal scrub. Soak masoor dal overnight, grind it, and mix it with a teaspoon of rose water. Gently scrub this paste onto your face for 1-2 minutes, then let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing. This effectively removes impurities and brightens the skin, especially for those prone to acne.

    5. Masoor Dal and Aloe Vera Gel Face Pack 

    Combine the exfoliating properties of masoor dal with the soothing and hydrating benefits of aloe vera gel. Create a powerful scrub by mixing ground masoor dal with a teaspoon of aloe vera gel. This pack is particularly beneficial for dry skin, providing much-needed hydration. Apply this mixture twice a week to reduce blemishes, dark spots, and achieve a clearer complexion.

