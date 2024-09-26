Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal hits ton as hosts dominate Day 1

The hosts were 306/3 at stumps on the first day, thanks to Chandimal's century (116) and half-centuries from Angelo Mathews (78) and Kusal Mendis (51). Tim Southee and Glenn Phillips picked up one wicket each for New Zealand.

Dinesh Chandimal scored a classy century as Sri Lanka dominated Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Galle. The hosts were 306/3 at stumps on the first day. Angelo Mathews struck 78 runs, while Kusal Mendis is at 51, and the pair will be at the crease when play resumes on Day 2.

New Zealand paid heavy price for being sloppy at the field. Darry Mitchell missed two catches at slips, while Tom Blundell missed a stumping of Chandimal and Will O'Rourke overstepped when he had Mathews caught behind. Chandimal arrived at the crease in the second over itself after Pathum Nissanka was dismissed by New Zealand captain Tim Southee in the sixth ball of the opening over.

Chandimal along with Dimuth Karunarathne (46) stitched together a partnership of 122 runs, before the latter was run out by Glenn Philips. The No.3 batter scored fifty in 79 balls, including nine fours. Mathews came to the crease in the 39th over when the score was at 124. Chandimal slowed down a little but accumulated runs and reached his hundred in 171 deliveries. He smashed 13 boundaries en route to his 16th Test hundred. The 34-year-old is only behind Aravinda de Silva, Jayawardane and Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most centuries for Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game.

Chandimal was bowled by Phillips when the score was at 221. Then Kusal Mendis joined Mathews at the crease and steered the ship forward, Mendis struck a quick-fire 51 off 56 balls, including eight fours and a six, while Mathews played a steady knock at the other end and remained unbeaten at 78 from 166 deliveries.

Sri Lanka won the first Test by 63 runs and are hoping to clean sweep the two-Test series against the Black Caps. The Lankans are currently occupying third spot in the 2023-25 World Test championship table, with a PCT of 50.00, having recorded four wins and as many defeats from eight matches so far. Meanwhile New Zealand are sitting at the fourth position, with a PCT of 42.86.

India and Australia are occupying the first and second positions respectively and the top two teams at the end of the cycle will qualify for the final at Lords in June 2025. Sri Lanka's next Test series is against South Africa, starting on November 27, while New Zealand will travel to India for three Tests, beginning on October 16.

