Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal hits ton as hosts dominate Day 1

    The hosts were 306/3 at stumps on the first day, thanks to Chandimal's century (116) and half-centuries from Angelo Mathews (78) and Kusal Mendis (51). Tim Southee and Glenn Phillips picked up one wicket each for New Zealand. 

    cricket Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal hits ton as hosts dominate Day 1 scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 7:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 7:20 PM IST

    Dinesh Chandimal scored a classy century as Sri Lanka dominated Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Galle. The hosts were 306/3 at stumps on the first day.  Angelo Mathews struck 78 runs, while Kusal Mendis is at 51, and the pair will be at the crease when play resumes on Day 2. 

    Also read: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal equals Sanath Jayasuriya's record

    New Zealand paid heavy price for being sloppy at the field. Darry Mitchell missed two catches at slips, while Tom Blundell missed a stumping of Chandimal and Will O'Rourke overstepped when he had Mathews caught behind. Chandimal arrived at the crease in the second over itself after Pathum Nissanka was dismissed by New Zealand captain Tim Southee in the sixth ball of the opening over.  

    Chandimal along with Dimuth Karunarathne (46) stitched together a partnership of 122 runs, before the latter was run out by Glenn Philips. The No.3 batter scored fifty in 79 balls, including nine fours. Mathews came to the crease in the 39th over when the score was at 124. Chandimal slowed down a little but accumulated runs and reached his hundred in 171 deliveries. He smashed 13 boundaries en route to his 16th Test hundred. The 34-year-old is only behind Aravinda de Silva, Jayawardane and Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most centuries for Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game. 

    Chandimal was bowled by Phillips when the score was at 221. Then Kusal Mendis joined Mathews at the crease and steered the ship forward, Mendis struck a quick-fire 51 off 56 balls, including eight fours and a six, while Mathews played a steady knock at the other end and remained unbeaten at 78 from 166 deliveries. 

    Sri Lanka won the first Test by 63 runs and are hoping to clean sweep the two-Test series against the Black Caps. The Lankans are currently occupying third spot in the 2023-25 World Test championship table, with a PCT of 50.00, having recorded four wins and as many defeats from eight matches so far. Meanwhile New Zealand are sitting at the fourth position, with a PCT of 42.86. 

    India and Australia are occupying the first and second positions respectively and the top two teams at the end of the cycle will qualify for the final at Lords in June 2025. Sri Lanka's next Test series is against South Africa, starting on November 27, while New Zealand will travel to India for three Tests, beginning on October 16.  

    Also read: IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 66 runs to create history

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal equals Sanath Jayasuriya's record scr

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal equals Sanath Jayasuriya's record

    cricket IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 66 runs to create history scr

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 66 runs to create history

    Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan announces T20I retirement, hopes to play final Test in Mirpur snt

    Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan retires from T20Is, says Kanpur Test will be his last if no farewell at home

    cricket India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Sanju Samson first choice keeper; Rishabh Pant rested- report scr

    India vs Bangladesh T20Is: Sanju Samson first choice keeper; Rishabh Pant rested- report

    Rishabh Pant re-enters ICC Test batting rankings at No. 6 after Chennai century against Bangladesh snt

    Rishabh Pant re-enters ICC Test batting rankings at No. 6 after Chennai century against Bangladesh

    Recent Stories

    Lentil face pack: Achieve radiant skin in just 15 minutes RTM

    Lentil face pack: Achieve radiant skin in just 15 minutes

    Breaking the silence: Encouraging men to reflect on male privilege and support gender equality RTM

    Breaking the silence: Encouraging men to reflect on male privilege and support gender equality

    PM Modi launches indigenous PARAM Rudra supercomputers for India's tech future AJR

    PM Modi launches indigenous PARAM Rudra supercomputers for India's tech future

    UP's entrepreneurial revival: Traditional arts revitalized through Yogi government's ODOP scheme dmn

    UP's entrepreneurial revival: Traditional arts revitalized through Yogi government's ODOP scheme

    UP SHOCKER! Madrasa student attacks cleric on neck with saw after he asked him not to smoke (WATCH) shk

    UP SHOCKER! Madrasa student attacks cleric on neck with saw after he asked him not to smoke (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon