The Gujarat Govt introduced a reform appointing Class-I officers as Member Secretaries in 4 non-tribal districts to speed up development for primitive tribal communities like Padhar and Siddi under a new scheme.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government has introduced an important administrative reform to accelerate the social and economic development of the State’s most backward and marginalised primitive tribal communities, as per the release.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Adimjuth Sarvangi Utkarsh Yojana’, competent Class-I officers of the Tribal Development Department have been given direct responsibility as ‘Member Secretaries’ of district-level committees in the four non-tribal districts of Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Gir Somnath and Unagadh.

This will make the planning, approval, monitoring and implementation of development works faster, more transparent and people-oriented. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister and the leadership of Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel and Minister of State Poonamchand Baranda, this change has been implemented from the financial year 2026-27, the release said.

New Administrative Structure

The reform has clearly defined responsibilities and authority for the development of primitive tribal communities. It will especially help ensure better delivery of government schemes to Padhar and Siddi community families living in non-tribal and scattered areas. A large number of families from the State’s primitive tribal communities, particularly the Padhar and Siddi communities, live outside the traditional tribal areas.

Since dedicated Project Administrator offices were not available in these areas, the Deputy District Development Officer (Dy. DDO) of the District Panchayat was earlier given additional charge. Now, the Assistant Commissioner (Class-I), Tribal Development, Ahmedabad has been made the Member Secretary for Ahmedabad and Surendranagar, while the Assistant Commissioner (Class-I), Tribal Development, Rajkot has been made the Member Secretary for Gir Somnath and Junagadh. This gap has now been addressed by Class-I officers of the Tribal Development Department. As a result, responsibility for the development of the State’s primitive tribal communities in all four districts is now clearer and more focused.

Reorganization in Junagadh and Gir Somnath

After Gir Somnath district was separated from Junagadh, families of the Siddi community came to reside in different areas of both districts. Following the reorganisation of the districts, it was necessary to align the jurisdiction and monitoring arrangements of the schemes with the new geographical situation. The new government framework has clarified the responsibilities for both districts and has also provided a more systematic basis for activities at the local level.

Following the division of Junagadh district, it was found that, like Gir Somnath, the reorganised Junagadh district also has a significant population of the Siddi community. Therefore, the Government has decided to form a new district-level committee in Junagadh for the effective implementation of the scheme. With a new Chairman and members, the committee will play an important role in planning and implementing development works based on local needs.

Clearer Roles and Responsibilities

The Class-I Assistant Commissioner will be responsible for administrative approval, monitoring and reporting of works that have received in-principle approval under the scheme. Meanwhile, the Class-II offices at Bagodara and Talala will handle local-level planning, technical approvals, site inspections after completion of works, and obtaining the Completion Certificate and Utilisation Certificate. Thus, clear coordination has been established between policy-level decision-making and ground-level implementation.

Ground-Level Implementation

The decision is primarily based on geographical and administrative considerations. In Gujarat’s traditional tribal areas, Project Administrator offices are already functioning under the Tribal Sub-Plan, where tribal development activities are coordinated by Class-I and higher-level officers. In contrast, such a dedicated arrangement was previously not available for the Padhar and Siddi communities residing in Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Junagadh and Gir Somnath.

Since District Panchayat officials have several other administrative responsibilities, there was a need for a more focused administrative arrangement for schemes concerning primitive tribal communities. This gap has now been filled by Class-I officers of the Tribal Development Department itself. As a result, responsibility for the development of primitive tribal communities in all four districts has become clearer and more dedicated. For villages of the Padhar community in the Ahmedabad and Surendranagar areas, the office of the Tribal Development Officer (Class-II) at Bagodara had earlier been approved and is now functioning regularly. Through this office, planning based on local requirements, technical processes and site inspections of development works can be carried out more easily. Similarly, the Talala office will accelerate ground-level activities in areas inhabited by the Siddi community. While Class-I officers will handle policy, approvals and monitoring, the local Class-II offices will undertake activities related to implementation and site verification.

In the State’s traditional tribal districts, Class-I and senior officers, including Project Administrators, already coordinate and implement tribal development schemes. Therefore, no new changes were needed in these districts.

Expected Outcomes and Impact

The main aim of this decision is to create a similarly effective and accountable administrative system for the State’s primitive tribal communities living in the four non-tribal districts, the release said. The new arrangement will improve coordination in implementing education, housing, healthcare, employment, economic empowerment and other welfare schemes for Padhar and Siddi families. With Class-I officers directly responsible for these efforts, decision-making will be clearer and local offices will ensure more effective implementation and verification. This will strengthen the system for delivering government scheme benefits to needy families on time.

This administrative reform goes beyond changing officers’ responsibilities. It creates a stronger governance system by ensuring clear responsibility, local implementation and continuous monitoring. The initiative is an important step towards inclusive development by providing an administrative system suited to the needs of the State’s primitive tribal communities living in scattered settlements in non-tribal areas. (ANI)