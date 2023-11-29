Gujarat High Court dismisses PIL on Azaan noise, questions noise standards across religious places

The PIL, filed by Dharmendra Prajapati, argued that the use of loudspeakers in mosques led to disturbance and noise pollution. However, the court questioned the grounds on which the petitioner claimed noise pollution was caused.

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday (November 29) dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on loudspeakers used for Azaan in mosques, asserting that the use of these loudspeakers does not contribute to noise pollution.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee, rejected the PIL, stating it lacked evidence to demonstrate how the human voice through loudspeakers caused noise levels to surpass permissible limits.

Chief Justice Agarwal cited instances of loud music during temple rituals and questioned whether they caused disturbance. Emphasizing that Azaan lasts for fewer than 10 minutes, she highlighted the absence of scientific evidence measuring decibel levels during Azaan to prove noise pollution.

The court stressed that the petition lacked a scientific foundation to demonstrate how Azaan's sound, for a brief duration throughout the day, could lead to noise pollution or health hazards. It concluded that the PIL was misconceived and failed to present factual evidence supporting its claims.

