ALARMING! India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020

    A new study conducted by scientists at the University of Leeds has revealed a staggering global plastic pollution crisis, highlighting the deadly consequences of insufficient waste collection.

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    A new study conducted by scientists at the University of Leeds has revealed a staggering global plastic pollution crisis, highlighting the deadly consequences of insufficient waste collection. The research, which utilized artificial intelligence (AI) modelling, identified the 10 countries responsible for the highest levels of plastic pollution and warned that millions of lives are at risk due to the improper disposal of waste.

    52 million tonnes of plastic uncollected in 2020

    According to the study, 52 million tonnes of uncollected plastic waste were released into the environment in 2020, significantly raising health concerns for the affected populations. Dr. Costas Velis, the lead author of the study, emphasized the severity of the issue: “This is an urgent global human health issue—an ongoing crisis: people whose waste is not collected have no option but to dump or burn it.”

    AI-powered modelling, based on data from 500 cities across 127 countries, allowed researchers to predict annual waste production and track the fate of plastic. Globally, more than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year, and approximately 52 million tonnes of it are either burned or dumped openly, contributing to environmental degradation and severe health risks.

    (Infographic Credit: Dr. Angeliki Savvantoglou of Bear Bones)

    India: The world's biggest plastic polluter

    Contrary to earlier studies that identified China as the leading contributor to global plastic pollution, the latest findings revealed that India is now the top polluter. In 2020, India generated 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste, accounting for nearly a fifth of the world’s uncollected plastic. This situation is exacerbated by the country's massive population of 1.4 billion and poor waste collection infrastructure.

    India’s plastic waste output exceeds that of Nigeria and Indonesia, the second and third largest polluters, respectively. Nigeria produced 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste, closely followed by Indonesia with 3.4 million tonnes. China, once the world’s largest polluter, has improved its waste collection and processing systems, dropping to fourth place with 2.8 million tonnes.

    High plastic production in Sub-Saharan Africa

    The report also highlights significant concerns in sub-Saharan Africa. Despite producing less plastic overall compared to larger nations, countries in this region generate a disproportionately high amount of plastic waste per capita. For example, the Democratic Republic of the Congo was ranked as the tenth biggest producer of plastic waste in 2020, contributing one million tonnes. Sub-Saharan Africa averaged 12 kilograms of plastic pollution per person in 2020, the equivalent of 400 plastic bottles per person annually.

    In comparison, the UK, which ranked 135th in the study, produces just three plastic bottles worth of pollution per person each year, generating only 4,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually. The US, though more significant in plastic production, ranked 90th, with 47,649 tonnes of waste per year—over 10 times more than the UK.

    (Infographic Credit: Dr. Angeliki Savvantoglou of Bear Bones)

    Burning of plastic waste: A serial killer

    One of the most alarming findings from the study is the prevalence of open burning of plastic waste in countries lacking proper waste collection. In 2020, over half of the world’s uncollected waste—30 million tonnes—was burned without environmental controls, releasing harmful toxins into the air.

    Dr. Velis noted the devastating effects of this practice, “Setting the plastics on fire may seem to make them ‘disappear,’ but the open burning of plastic waste leads to substantial human health damage, including neurodevelopmental, reproductive, and birth defects, as well as widespread environmental pollution.”

    Communities in poorer countries, which lack access to safe disposal methods, are the most affected by these toxic emissions. The study estimates that 15% of the world’s population—roughly one billion people—live without waste collection services, leaving them vulnerable to the health risks posed by plastic pollution.

    Waste exports and global inequities

    The researchers also highlighted the ethical concerns surrounding the export of waste from richer countries to poorer nations. Although it is illegal in the UK to export waste for anything other than recycling, investigations have shown British waste being dumped illegally on roadsides in Turkey and in landfills in Indonesia. This global inequality worsens the pollution crisis, as poorer nations are left to manage waste from wealthier countries without adequate facilities.

    Dr. Josh Cottom, a co-author of the study, stressed the importance of addressing this crisis, "The health risks resulting from plastic pollution affect some of the world’s poorest communities, who are powerless to do anything about it. By improving basic solid waste management, we can both massively reduce plastic pollution and improve the lives of billions.”

    (Infographic Credit: Dr. Angeliki Savvantoglou of Bear Bones)

    The study underscores the urgent need for global cooperation to address the plastic waste crisis. While developed nations, such as those in Europe and the US, produce significant amounts of plastic, they tend to manage it more effectively through better collection and processing systems. However, the research emphasizes that wealthier countries must take responsibility for the waste they generate and ensure that it is not offloaded onto poorer nations without the capacity to handle it.

    Improving solid waste management in developing countries, increasing investment in recycling infrastructure, and enforcing stricter regulations on waste exports are critical steps needed to combat the growing plastic pollution problem. Without such measures, millions of lives remain at risk, and the environmental impact of plastic waste will continue to worsen.

    Which countries produce the most plastic waste?

     

    1. India: 9,275,777
    2. Nigeria: 3,532,479
    3. Indonesia: 3,352,229
    4. China: 2,808,179
    5. Pakistan: 2,567,461
    6. Bangladesh: 1,748,215
    7. Russia: 1,702,453
    8. Brazil: 1,444,824
    9. Thailand: 995,718
    10. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 963,328
    11. Philippines: 819,843
    12. Egypt: 807,596
    13. Iraq: 799,891
    14. Tanzania: 778,932
    15. Mexico: 767,447
    16. Vietnam: 754,959
    17. Myanmar: 725,433
    18. Ethiopia: 651,876
    19. Uganda: 617,565
    20. South Africa: 609,757
    21. Kenya: 602,475
    22. Iran: 560,725
    23. Angola: 550,441
    24. Sudan: 529,961
    25. Turkey: 486,398
    26. Afghanistan: 457,234
    27. Cameroon: 432,957
    28. Ukraine: 417,655
    29. Cambodia: 413,564
    30. Uzbekistan: 395,211
    31. Côte d'Ivoire: 394,834
    32. Ghana: 385,727
    33. Morocco: 385,558
    34. Algeria: 379,622
    35. Argentina: 350,880
    36. North Korea: 344,633
    37. Syria: 328,329
    38. Yemen: 327,239
    39. Mozambique: 323,380
    40. Sri Lanka: 273,779
    41. Peru: 270,769
    42. Guatemala: 263,614
    43. Venezuela: 249,864
    44. Nepal: 238,989
    45. Kazakhstan: 238,988
    46. Haiti: 229,493
    47. Somalia: 225,305
    48. South Sudan: 215,243
    49. Zambia: 215,139
    50. Senegal: 214,610
    51. Chad: 211,833
    52. Mali: 205,639
    53. Rwanda: 201,068
    54. Malaysia: 197,552
    55. Madagascar: 190,784
    56. Burkina Faso: 185,331
    57. Malawi: 171,474
    58. Benin: 168,522
    59. Zimbabwe: 162,871
    60. Tajikistan: 156,028
    61. Paraguay: 154,547
    62. Colombia: 153,451
    63. Burundi: 145,231
    64. Romania: 141,944
    65. Tunisia: 129,723
    66. Papua New Guinea: 129,684
    67. Laos: 127,090
    68. Honduras: 126,403
    69. Serbia: 126,143
    70. Jordan: 124,391
    71. Niger: 122,201
    72. Kyrgyzstan: 118,570
    73. Togo: 99,108
    74. Nicaragua: 99,108
    75. Azerbaijan: 90,491
    76. El Salvador: 89,809
    77. Ecuador: 88,460
    78. Guinea: 85,918
    79. Mauritania: 83,749
    80. Republic of Congo: 79,951
    81. Bolivia: 79,523
    82. Dominican Republic: 79,382
    83. Turkmenistan: 70,966
    84. Liberia: 60,755
    85. Sierra Leone: 59,936
    86. Belarus: 55,703
    87. Central African Republic: 50,706
    88. Bulgaria: 50,612
    89. Cuba: 48,447
    90. United States: 47,649
    91. Lesotho: 44,823
    92. Eritrea: 43,719
    93. Lebanon: 43,520
    94. Panama: 41,213
    95. Libya: 40,313
    96. Namibia: 36,896
    97. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 33,423
    98. Equatorial Guinea: 33,101
    99. Mongolia: 32,469
    100. Botswana: 32,272
    101. Gambia: 29,142
    102. Palestina: 28,427
    103. Georgia: 27,950
    104. Costa Rica: 24,190
    105. Jamaica: 23,653
    106. Albania: 22,259
    107. Guinea-Bissau: 22,175
    108. Kosovo: 20,974
    109. Swaziland: 20,084
    110. Djibouti: 19,978
    111. Timor-Leste: 18,139
    112. Moldova: 17,712
    113. Macedonia: 16,312
    114. Armenia: 15,872
    115. Comoros: 11,306
    116. Chile: 11,283
    117. Solomon Islands: 8,956
    118. France: 8,832
    119. Gabon: 7,838
    120. Germany: 7,725
    121. Italy: 7,684
    122. Poland: 7,079
    123. Maldives: 7,015
    124. Belize: 6,972
    125. Trinidad and Tobago: 6,962
    126. Guyana: 6,907
    127. Spain: 6,241
    128. Vanuatu: 6,209
    129. Japan: 6,185
    130. Fij:i 6,182
    131. Montenegro: 5,762
    132. Bhutan: 5,694
    133. Cape Verde: 5,693
    134. Western Sahara: 4,736
    135. United Kingdom: 4,622
    136. Suriname: 4,199
    137. São Tomé and Príncipe: 3,681
    138. Saudi Arabia: 3,444
    139. Mayotte: 3,079
    140. Canada: 3,024
    141. Oman: 3,019
    142. South Korea: 2,857
    143. Hungary: 2,707
    144. Samoa: 2,613
    145. Mauritius: 2,544
    146. Australia: 2,198
    147. Greece: 1,909
    148. Puerto Rico: 1,909
    149. Czech Republic: 1,549
    150. Taiwan: 1,398
    151. Lithuania: 1,393
    152. Micronesia: 1,361
    153. Kiribati: 1,354
    154. Austria: 1,239
    155. Saint Lucia: 1,185
    156. Portugal: 1,181
    157. Belgium: 1,167
    158. Netherlands: 1,156
    159. Tonga: 1,123
    160. Slovakia: 1,087
    161. Uruguay: 961
    162. Latvia: 956
    163. Sweden: 918
    164. United Arab Emirates: 918
    165. French Guiana: 916
    166. Croatia: 901
    167. Dominica: 798
    168. Switzerland: 731
    169. Grenada: 694
    170. Finland: 663
    171. Ireland: 659
    172. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 607
    173. Denmar:k 606
    174. Israel: 605
    175. Norway: 527
    176. Slovenia: 525
    177. New Zealand: 518
    178. Marshall Islands: 465
    179. Reunion: 392
    180. Hong Kong: 341
    181. Kuwait: 273
    182. American Samoa: 238
    183. Bahamas: 237
    184. Guadeloupe: 236
    185. Estonia: 224
    186. Anguilla: 218
    187. Martinique: 197
    188. Palau: 195
    189. Singapore: 175
    190. Qatar: 171
    191. Greenland: 142
    192. Barbados: 138
    193. Seychelles: 121
    194. Wallis and Futuna: 119
    195. Curaçao: 112
    196. Tuvalu: 112
    197. Cyprus: 106
    198. New Caledonia: 99
    199. Saint Helena: 89
    200. Northern Cyprus: 89
    201. Virgin Islands, U.S.: 78
    202. Brunei: 77
    203. Antigua and Barbuda: 71
    204. Luxembourg: 69
    205. Aruba: 68
    206. Saint-Martin: 63
    207. French Polynesia: 55
    208. Bahrain: 55
    209. Christmas Island: 48
    210. Saint Kitts and Nevis: 43
    211. Guam: 41
    212. Malta: 34
    213. Cayman Islands: 32
    214. Iceland: 31
    215. Niue: 30
    216. Northern Mariana Islands: 27
    217. Macao: 25
    218. British Virgin Islands: 24
    219. Turks and Caicos Islands: 24
    220. Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba: 23
    221. Sint Maarten: 21
    222. Montserrat: 20
    223. Tokelau: 16
    224. Faroe Islands: 14
    225. Andorra: 12
    226. Jersey: 10
    227. Isle of Man: 9
    228. Bermuda: 8
    229. Guernsey: 8
    230. Cocos Islands: 7
    231. Paracel Islands: 7
    232. Åland: 6
    233. Nauru: 6
    234. Cook Islands: 5
    235. Akrotiri and Dhekelia: 5
    236. Saint-Barthélemy: 5
    237. Liechtenstein: 5
    238. San Marino: 5
    239. Falkland Islands: 3
    240. Monaco: 2
    241. Saint Pierre and Miquelon: 1
    242. Gibraltar: 1
    243. Pitcairn Islands: 1
    244. Svalbard and Jan Mayen: 1
    245. Norfolk Island: 1
    246. Vatican City: 0

    *All figures in tonnes per year

