'Be prepared for unexpected': Rajnath Singh to forces amid global conflicts, stresses on future-oriented focus

Amid the ongoing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas, and the current situation in Bangladesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged military leaders on Thursday to remain vigilant and prepare to deal with the 'unexpected'. He emphasised the need for analyzing global events and anticipating potential issues that might arise for the country.

Addressing the inaugural Joint Commanders' Conference in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh commended the armed forces for enhancing jointness and integration among the three services.

In line with the theme of the conference, ‘Sashakt aur Surakshit Bharat : Transforming the Armed Forces’, the defence minister said India is a peace loving nation and the Armed Forces need to be prepared for war in order to preserve peace.

He stressed upon the significance of evolving joint military vision and preparing for the type of challenges the country may face in future wars, while emphasising on synergised, swift and proportionate response to provocations.

Discussing developments in neighbouring countries, Rajnath Singh underscored the necessity for a comprehensive and in-depth analysis by senior military leaders. He highlighted the importance of understanding the situation along the Northern border and the regional challenges to peace and stability posed by events in neighbouring countries.

“Despite global volatility, India is enjoying a rare peace dividend and it is developing peacefully. However, due to the increasing number of challenges, we need to remain alert. It is important that we keep our peace intact during Amrit Kaal," he said.

“We need to focus on our present, keep an eye on the activities happening around us at present, and focus on being future-oriented. For this, we should have a strong and robust national security component. We should have full-proof deterrence,” the defence minister added.

He urged the military leadership to ensure that the Armed Forces' arsenal includes a balanced mix of traditional and modern warfare equipment.

Emphasising the importance of capability development in space and electronic warfare, he described these areas as crucial for addressing contemporary challenges. He also called for a greater focus on leveraging the latest advancements in data and artificial intelligence technologies.

“These components do not participate in any conflict or war directly. Their indirect participation is deciding the course of warfare to a great extent,” he added.

During the event, the minister also introduced eight innovative applications, including e-Museum and e-Granthalaya, and released a publication titled ‘Colonial Practices and the Armed Forces - A Review.’ This marked a significant advancement towards enhancing cohesion and synergy among the three services.

