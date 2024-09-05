Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Sandip Ghosh order renovation? BJP shares letter accusing ex-RG Kar principal of evidence tampering

    The BJP has shared a letter allegedly signed by former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, ordering renovations near where a 31-year-old trainee doctor's body was found on August 9. 

    Did Sandip Ghosh order renovation? BJP shares letter accusing ex-RG Kar principal of evidence tampering dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 7:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shared a controversial letter allegedly signed by former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, ordering renovations near the seminar hall where the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was discovered on August 9. The letter, dated August 10, has sparked accusations of evidence tampering. West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Mazumdar shared the letter on social media, highlighting the suspicious timing of the renovation order. 

    Also Read: ALARMING! India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020

    “The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim’s death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it,” Mazumdar mentioned in his post.

    The letter, addressed to executive engineers, cites the need for separate doctors' rooms and washrooms.

    “I would like to inform you that there are deficiency of on duty Doctors’ Rooms and separate attached toilets in various departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata. You are hereby requested to do the needful immediately as per demand of Residents’ Doctors of RGKMC&H," it read.

    The memo, titled "Repair/Renovation/Reconstruction of on-duty Doctors' Rooms," requests immediate action to address the deficiency of doctors' rooms and attached toilets. However, the timing of the letter has raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether it is an attempt to destroy evidence related to the alleged rape and murder.

    Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI's anti-corruption branch on Monday in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. He has been questioned extensively about the trainee doctor's death and has challenged the Calcutta High Court's decision to transfer the corruption case to the CBI in the Supreme Court. The Calcutta High Court had ordered the transfer of the probe from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI on August 23.

    Also Read: Operation D-Hunt: Kerala Police crack down on liquor and narcotics, 312 arrested in 14 days

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ALARMING India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020 snt

    ALARMING! India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020

    Operation D-Hunt: Kerala Police crack down on liquor and narcotics, 312 arrested in 14 days dmn

    Operation D-Hunt: Kerala Police crack down on liquor and narcotics, 312 arrested in 14 days

    Weather alert: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal area expected to bring rain to Kerala in next 7 days dmn

    Weather alert: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal area expected to bring rain to Kerala in next 7 days

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan triggered by victim bloodstains on Pavithra Gowda's slippers vkp

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan's rage sparked by victim's bloodstains on partner's slippers

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH) anr

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Amazon says exports from India-based sellers to cross $5 billion in 2024, indicates shift from China shk

    Amazon's bold move! Exports from India-based sellers to cross $5 billion in 2024, indicates shift from China

    Mia Khalifa HOT photos ONLYFANS star goes braless looks gorgeous in orange ombre gown see pics gcw

    Mia Khalifa HOT photos: ONLYFANS star goes braless, looks gorgeous in orange ombré gown | See Pics

    Did Obama admin spy on US journalists? Claims of obtaining phone records to track sources surface (WATCH) shk

    Did Obama admin spy on US journalists? Claims of obtaining phone records to track sources surface (WATCH)

    How much does Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain earn? Know entrepreneur's net worth RKK

    How much does Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain earn? Know entrepreneur's net worth

    Nani's 'HIT 3' teaser: A sneak peek into the gripping world of crime RTM

    Nani's ‘HIT 3’ teaser: A sneak peek into the gripping world of crime

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon