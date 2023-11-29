China pneumonia outbreak: Karnataka, Uttarakhand on alert, centre issues key do's and don'ts advisory

Common symptoms encompass fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing, and a persistent dry cough. Among high-risk groups, the cough might endure for up to three weeks.

Amid growing concerns over an upsurge in respiratory ailments among children in China, the Karnataka government's health department has initiated a statewide alert within its healthcare system.

Prompted by a directive from the Centre, advising States and Union Territories to swiftly evaluate the readiness of public health facilities and hospitals, the Karnataka administration has taken proactive measures.

WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

According to the advisory, seasonal flu typically persists for five to seven days and is generally characterized by low morbidity and mortality rates. However, it presents a higher risk to vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, expectant mothers, individuals with compromised immunity, and those on prolonged medication like steroids, potentially necessitating hospitalization.

Symptoms of Seasonal Flu

Common symptoms encompass fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing, and a persistent dry cough. Among high-risk groups, the cough might endure for up to three weeks.

17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

Karnataka Health Department Advisory: Do's and Don'ts

Covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Frequent handwashing

Avoiding unnecessary touching of the face

Using face masks, particularly in crowded places

China Pneumonia Outbreak: Uttarakhand Government Alert

In response to reports of a rise in respiratory illnesses among children in China, the Uttarakhand government has issued an alert. The directive calls for heightened surveillance and vigilance across the state.

Three districts of Uttarakhand -- Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh -- share land borders with China.

Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory stating that while the recent reports hint at a rise in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China, the current situation doesn't present immediate alarm. However, as a proactive measure, the Ministry decided to reassess preparedness against respiratory illnesses due to the ongoing influenza and winter season, known to spike such cases.

Emphasizing caution, the government assured close monitoring of the situation, maintaining that there's no immediate cause for alarm.