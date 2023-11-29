Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China pneumonia outbreak: Karnataka, Uttarakhand on alert, centre issues key do's and don'ts advisory

    Common symptoms encompass fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing, and a persistent dry cough. Among high-risk groups, the cough might endure for up to three weeks.

    China pneumonia outbreak: Karnataka, Uttarakhand on alert, centre issues key do's and don'ts advisory AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    Amid growing concerns over an upsurge in respiratory ailments among children in China, the Karnataka government's health department has initiated a statewide alert within its healthcare system.

    Prompted by a directive from the Centre, advising States and Union Territories to swiftly evaluate the readiness of public health facilities and hospitals, the Karnataka administration has taken proactive measures.

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    According to the advisory, seasonal flu typically persists for five to seven days and is generally characterized by low morbidity and mortality rates. However, it presents a higher risk to vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, expectant mothers, individuals with compromised immunity, and those on prolonged medication like steroids, potentially necessitating hospitalization.

    Symptoms of Seasonal Flu

    Common symptoms encompass fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing, and a persistent dry cough. Among high-risk groups, the cough might endure for up to three weeks.

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Karnataka Health Department Advisory: Do's and Don'ts

    Covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing
    Frequent handwashing
    Avoiding unnecessary touching of the face
    Using face masks, particularly in crowded places

    China Pneumonia Outbreak: Uttarakhand Government Alert

    In response to reports of a rise in respiratory illnesses among children in China, the Uttarakhand government has issued an alert. The directive calls for heightened surveillance and vigilance across the state.

    Three districts of Uttarakhand -- Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh -- share land borders with China.

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies

    On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory stating that while the recent reports hint at a rise in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China, the current situation doesn't present immediate alarm. However, as a proactive measure, the Ministry decided to reassess preparedness against respiratory illnesses due to the ongoing influenza and winter season, known to spike such cases.

    Emphasizing caution, the government assured close monitoring of the situation, maintaining that there's no immediate cause for alarm.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to anr

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies rkn

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies

    Every one has right to challenge govt's decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Every one has right to challenge govt’s decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    CUSAT Stampede: Health condition of two critically injured students stable rkn

    CUSAT Stampede: Health condition of two critically injured students stable

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Recent Stories

    Football Erling Haaland sets new Champions League milestone with prolific goal scoring record osf

    Erling Haaland sets new Champions League milestone with prolific goal scoring record

    'Animal': Censor Board lists six changes ahead of film's release, asks to reduce intimate scenes RKK

    'Animal': Censor Board lists six changes ahead of film's release, asks to reduce intimate scenes

    Deepika Padukone serves major winter fashion goals at Mumbai airport [PICTURES] ATG

    Deepika Padukone serves major winter fashion goals at Mumbai airport [PICTURES]

    Cheap cars, supersonic jets and power plants: How Saudi Arabia is keeping the world 'hooked' on oil snt

    Cheap cars, supersonic jets and power plants: How Saudi Arabia is keeping the world 'hooked' on oil

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to anr

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon