Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT': 5 big surprises in the movie REVEALED

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' movie was released today (September 5) amidst huge fanfare and celebrations. Let's take a look at 5 surprises in the movie. Stop reading if you don't want to run into spoilers.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 11:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 11:11 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay movies

    Known as a romantic hero in the 90s... Thalapathy Vijay started choosing and acting in action entertainers. It was the movie 'Kushi', directed by director Vikraman and starring Vijay, that changed the image of Vijay, who only chose and acted in romantic films with young actresses. He then went on to do movies like Sivakasi, Thirupaachi, Gilli that attracted the masses.

    article_image2

    Venkat Prabhu's GOAT

    Vijay's GOAT was released today (September 5) amidst huge anticipation from Thalapathy fans. Director Venkat Prabhu, who gave super hits like Mankatha with Ajith and Maanaadu with Simbu is the director of the movie. Vijay plays a double role as father and son in this film. Also, Sneha and Meenakshi Chaudhary have acted opposite Vijay as female leads in this film. 

    Also Read: Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

     

    article_image3

    The GOAT

    Apart from these, a huge star cast including Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Laila, Mike Mohan, Premgi Amaran, Yogi Babu, Parvathy Nair have acted. This film has been produced by AGS company at a cost of around Rs 400 crores. Similarly, the film has also earned the distinction of being the most shot film abroad among Vijay's films. Even before the release of 'GOAT', producer Archana Kalpathi announced that the money invested has been recovered through pre-business. The film might break records at box-office as it has been labelled a clean entertainer by moviegoers.

    article_image4

    Sivakarthikeyan in GOAT

    Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who came from the small screen to the silver screen and has reached the forefront of Tamil cinema in a very short period of time, has acted in a cameo role in the film 'GOAT' for his love for Thalapathy Vijay and out of respect for Venkat Prabhu.  It is also worth noting that Sivakarthikeyan did not receive any salary for acting in the movie.

     

    article_image5

    MS Dhoni

    Not only Sivakarthikeyan, Venkat Prabhu has also strung together scenes where 'Thala' Dhoni appears in Thalapathy's film. It is said that the film crew also got special permission from MS Dhoni to use these scenes and rest should be enjoyed on screen.
     

    article_image6

    Captain Vijayakanth AI scene

    During Vijay's early days, Vijayakanth acted with him in the film 'Senthoorapandi' to give him a much-needed launch. Now after almost 30 years, Vijayakanth's AI scene is featured in Thalapathy's 'GOAT'. Fans of 'Captain' Vijayakanth 'GOAT' will cherish this opportunity to see their beloved actor on the screen once again.

    Also Read: Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false'
     

    article_image7

    Vijay's Car Number Plate

    Beyond acting, Thalapathy Vijay will be soon making a full-time entry into politics and has launched a party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.. His first general meeting is going to be held in Vikravandi on the September 23, and he is going to face the 2026 assembly elections in 234 constituencies. While the TVK party members and fans are keen on him winning the elections and becoming the Chief Minister, Thalapathy has expressed his CM desire through the car number plate. That is, the number plate of the car that Vijay has in this film has the letters TN 07 CM 2026.

    article_image8

    Trisha in GOAT

    Trisha, who starred opposite Thalapathy Vijay in several movies and recently in 'Leo' has appeared in a song with Thalapathy in 'GOAT'. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false' dmn

    Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false'

    Nani's 'HIT 3' teaser: A sneak peek into the gripping world of crime RTM

    Nani's ‘HIT 3’ teaser: A sneak peek into the gripping world of crime

    SHOCKING: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Devara Part 1' duration to be THIS long! RKK

    SHOCKING: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Devara Part 1' duration to be THIS long!

    Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now RTM

    Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film RKK

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Tamil: What is Vijay Sethupathi's salary for season 8? Read HERE dmn

    Bigg Boss Tamil: What is Vijay Sethupathi's salary for season 8? Read HERE

    Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false' dmn

    Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false'

    7 Tricky Blood Relation Questions and Answers for Competitive Exams RTM

    7 Tricky Blood Relation Questions and Answers for Competitive Exams

    Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled: Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol stuns in maroon attire dmn

    Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled: Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol stuns in maroon attire

    'Boundaries are challenges, not barriers': Gautam Adani reveals story behind bold move to Mumbai at 16 (WATCH)

    'Boundaries are challenges, not barriers': Gautam Adani reveals story behind bold move to Mumbai at 16 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon