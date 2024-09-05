Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT': 5 big surprises in the movie REVEALED

Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' movie was released today (September 5) amidst huge fanfare and celebrations. Let's take a look at 5 surprises in the movie. Stop reading if you don't want to run into spoilers.



Thalapathy Vijay movies

Known as a romantic hero in the 90s... Thalapathy Vijay started choosing and acting in action entertainers. It was the movie 'Kushi', directed by director Vikraman and starring Vijay, that changed the image of Vijay, who only chose and acted in romantic films with young actresses. He then went on to do movies like Sivakasi, Thirupaachi, Gilli that attracted the masses.

Venkat Prabhu's GOAT

Vijay's GOAT was released today (September 5) amidst huge anticipation from Thalapathy fans. Director Venkat Prabhu, who gave super hits like Mankatha with Ajith and Maanaadu with Simbu is the director of the movie. Vijay plays a double role as father and son in this film. Also, Sneha and Meenakshi Chaudhary have acted opposite Vijay as female leads in this film. Also Read: Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

The GOAT

Apart from these, a huge star cast including Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Laila, Mike Mohan, Premgi Amaran, Yogi Babu, Parvathy Nair have acted. This film has been produced by AGS company at a cost of around Rs 400 crores. Similarly, the film has also earned the distinction of being the most shot film abroad among Vijay's films. Even before the release of 'GOAT', producer Archana Kalpathi announced that the money invested has been recovered through pre-business. The film might break records at box-office as it has been labelled a clean entertainer by moviegoers.

Sivakarthikeyan in GOAT

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who came from the small screen to the silver screen and has reached the forefront of Tamil cinema in a very short period of time, has acted in a cameo role in the film 'GOAT' for his love for Thalapathy Vijay and out of respect for Venkat Prabhu. It is also worth noting that Sivakarthikeyan did not receive any salary for acting in the movie.

MS Dhoni

Not only Sivakarthikeyan, Venkat Prabhu has also strung together scenes where 'Thala' Dhoni appears in Thalapathy's film. It is said that the film crew also got special permission from MS Dhoni to use these scenes and rest should be enjoyed on screen.



Captain Vijayakanth AI scene

During Vijay's early days, Vijayakanth acted with him in the film 'Senthoorapandi' to give him a much-needed launch. Now after almost 30 years, Vijayakanth's AI scene is featured in Thalapathy's 'GOAT'. Fans of 'Captain' Vijayakanth 'GOAT' will cherish this opportunity to see their beloved actor on the screen once again.



Vijay's Car Number Plate

Beyond acting, Thalapathy Vijay will be soon making a full-time entry into politics and has launched a party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.. His first general meeting is going to be held in Vikravandi on the September 23, and he is going to face the 2026 assembly elections in 234 constituencies. While the TVK party members and fans are keen on him winning the elections and becoming the Chief Minister, Thalapathy has expressed his CM desire through the car number plate. That is, the number plate of the car that Vijay has in this film has the letters TN 07 CM 2026.

Trisha in GOAT

Trisha, who starred opposite Thalapathy Vijay in several movies and recently in 'Leo' has appeared in a song with Thalapathy in 'GOAT'.

