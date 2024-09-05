Lifestyle
Students preparing for competitive exams like SSC and UPSC can solve these fun and challenging blood relation questions. All the correct answers are provided in the last slide.
Pointing to a photograph, a person said, I have no brother or sister, but that person's father is my father's son. Whose picture was it?
(a) Son
(b) Self
(c) Nephew
(d) Father
Rajiv introduces Shyam as the son of his father's wife's only brother. How is Rohit related to Anil?
(b) Uncle
(c) Son-in-law
(d) Cousin
Introducing Y, X says, - He is the husband of my father's father's granddaughter. How is Y related to X?
(a) Brother-in-law
(b) Son
(c) Brother's Nephew
(d) Son-in-law
Question 1: (A)
Question 2: (D)
Question 3: (D)
Question 4: (C)
Question 5: (A)
Question 6: (D
)Question 7: (B)