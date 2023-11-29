Chemical plant explosion causes fire, injures 24 workers in Surat

Further details surrounding the event, including the extent of damages and the circumstances leading to the explosion, are expected to emerge as the situation is being actively monitored and assessed by authorities.

A chemical plant explosion in Surat, Gujarat, sent shockwaves early on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 workers, according to officials. The incident was reportedly a result of a fire sparked by an explosion in a large tank within the factory premises.

Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek, overseeing operations in Surat, indicated that the fire commenced at approximately 2 am at a chemical factory situated in the Sachin GIDC industrial area. The explosion occurred due to the leakage of highly inflammable substances stored in the tank.

Pareek further mentioned that all 24 injured workers were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care. However, the exact number of workers present at the time of the explosion remained uncertain.

An additional official highlighted the severity of the incident, stating that the blast triggered a massive fire that rapidly engulfed the factory's three-story building. The intensity of the blaze prompted the dispatch of more than a dozen firefighting vehicles to the scene, where efforts were underway to contain the fire.

Further details surrounding the event, including the extent of damages and the circumstances leading to the explosion, are expected to emerge as the situation is being actively monitored and assessed by authorities.

The mishap in the industrial complex is a concerning incident, shedding light on the risks inherent in chemical plant operations. Such events underscore the critical need for stringent safety protocols and constant vigilance within industrial settings dealing with hazardous materials.