    Bigg Boss Tamil: What is Vijay Sethupathi's salary for season 8? Read HERE

    Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be hosting the 8th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, which will be aired soon. Let's look into the salary the actor will be earning for hosting this season of Bigg Boss.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 10:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 10:36 PM IST

    Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan

    Bigg Boss, which has already completed seven successful seasons, is all set to launch its eighth season soon. While Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan hosted the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, this eighth season will be hosted by popular actor Vijay Sethupathi. With preparations already underway, the eighth season is expected to begin in the first week of October. As always, there are reports that many controversial contestants will be participating in this season. Notably, TTF Vasan, his girlfriend and actress Shaalin Zoya, host Ma Ka Pa Anand, Robo Shankar, etc. are reported to be participating in this season. It is expected that a different house will be set up this season as well, which will be hosted by Makkal Selvan.

    article_image2

    Bigg Boss Season 8

    Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan recently announced that he will not be participating in this season. He said that he has already committed to a few film projects and will not be able to participate in the Bigg Boss show this time, but added that the show will be very special this time around. It was in this context that speculations arose on the internet about who would host the Bigg Boss show next. It was said that actor Silambarasan, who had already hosted the show, would be hosting it full-time. Similarly, when it was said that popular actress Ramya Krishnan or actor Sarathkumar might host the show, official announcements were made that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi would be hosting the show.

    article_image3

    Vijay Sethupathi Salary

    The work on the promo video for the Bigg Boss show has now begun. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, who is acting in two films, will also handle the Bigg Boss work in between. Meanwhile, some speculations have started surfacing on the internet about the money Vijay Sethupathi has been paid to host this Bigg Boss show. Generally, Vijay Sethupathi gets a salary of Rs 15 to 20 crores per film. When it comes to advertisements, he reportedly gets a salary of around Rs 1 crore for acting in small advertisements. Rumours has it that he has been paid a salary of Rs 50 crore to host the Bigg Boss show. But it is noteworthy that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who hosted these shows earlier, was paid a salary of around Rs 120 crores. Looking at things commercially, there are high chances that Vijay Sethupathi will be retained to host the upcoming seasons as well.

    article_image4

    Bigg Boss Tamil

    Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is now busy acting in the film 'Train' directed by famous director Mysskin. He is also acting in another film, and in between, he is participating in the shooting of the Bigg Boss show. Finally, his 50th film 'Maharaja' was released and received great response. It is noteworthy that Superstar Rajinikanth, who saw the film, personally called and congratulated the film's director Nithilan.

