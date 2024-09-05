Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false'

    Actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan has come out defending Nivin Pauly in rape case, claiming allegations are false. Vineeth says Nivin was with him during film shooting on days mentioned in complaint, not in Dubai. 

    Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false' dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 10:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 10:15 PM IST

    Kochi: In a recent development in the ongoing rape case against actor Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan, a friend and fellow actor, has come out in support of Nivin, claiming that the allegations against him are false.

    Also Read:  Operation D-Hunt: Kerala Police crack down on liquor and narcotics, 312 arrested in 14 days

    According to Vineeth, Nivin was with him during the shooting of a film titled "Varshangalkku Shesham" on the days mentioned in the complaint, and was not in Dubai as alleged by the complainant. Vineeth stated that they have digital evidence, including photos and videos, to prove Pauly's alibi.

    The complainant, a woman, had alleged that Pauly and a group of people had sexually assaulted her in Dubai in November and December. However, she stated that she cannot remember the exact dates of the incident.

    The special investigation team is set to begin their inquiry into the case registered by the Kothamangalam police. Nivin Pauly has been charged with serious offenses, including rape, and has been named as the first accused in the FIR.

    Pauly has claimed that the allegations are false and part of a conspiracy. He is planning to approach the High Court to quash the FIR. He has consulted with a senior lawyer in Kochi.

    A.K. Sunil, the second accused in the case, has also stated that he will take legal action against the complainant.

    Also Read: Weather alert: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal area expected to bring rain to Kerala in next 7 days

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nani's 'HIT 3' teaser: A sneak peek into the gripping world of crime RTM

    Nani's ‘HIT 3’ teaser: A sneak peek into the gripping world of crime

    SHOCKING: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Devara Part 1' duration to be THIS long! RKK

    SHOCKING: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Devara Part 1' duration to be THIS long!

    Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now RTM

    Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film RKK

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film

    No stopping Janhvi Kapoor! Shot 'Daavudi' JUST three days after being discharged from the hospital RTM

    No stopping Janhvi Kapoor! Shot 'Daavudi' JUST three days after being discharged from the hospital

    Recent Stories

    7 Tricky Blood Relation Questions and Answers for Competitive Exams RTM

    7 Tricky Blood Relation Questions and Answers for Competitive Exams

    Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled: Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol stuns in maroon attire dmn

    Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled: Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol stuns in maroon attire

    'Boundaries are challenges, not barriers': Gautam Adani reveals story behind bold move to Mumbai at 16 (WATCH)

    'Boundaries are challenges, not barriers': Gautam Adani reveals story behind bold move to Mumbai at 16 (WATCH)

    football Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata joins A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers scr

    World Cup winner Juan Mata joins Western Sydney Wanderers

    Namrata Malla SEXY pictures: Times the Bhojpuri actress dropped HOT cleavage revealing photos RKK

    Namrata Malla SEXY pictures: Times the Bhojpuri actress dropped HOT cleavage revealing photos

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon