The government is expected to push its legislative agenda in the third week of the monsoon session. Two bills are listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha, including the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, and another is listed for passing.

Govt's Legislative Push in Monsoon Session

The government is expected to push its legislative agenda in the third week of the monsoon session beginning Monday, with two bills listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha and another bill listed for passing in the House. The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 have been listed for introduction. The agenda also includes a statement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showing Demands for Excess Grants for 2022-23.

Session Amidst Opposition Protests

The monsoon session has seen frequent adjournments over opposition's demands related to the protest at Jantar Mantar against NEET-UG paper leak.

More Bills on the Anvil

The government is likely to introduce the 'Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act Amendment Bill' in the Lok Sabha in the coming week, sources said.

The government will also seek the passing of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 13. (ANI)