Indian Youth Congress workers organised the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj - Marathon 2026' in Srinagar to protest exam paper leaks and unemployment. The event is part of a nationwide campaign launched by Rahul Gandhi to highlight student issues.

Indian Youth Congress workers on Sunday organised the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj - Marathon 2026' in Srinagar to highlight issues such as examination paper leaks, delays in competitive examinations and unemployment.

The event was organised as part of the Indian Youth Congress's nationwide campaign, which seeks to draw attention to concerns raised by students over examination irregularities, recruitment delays and employment opportunities.

'Corrupt Govt Will Not Be Tolerated': Youth Congress

Youth Congress President Yasir Mandoo said Srinagar was among the 28 cities selected across the country for the campaign. As part of the initiative, the organisation conducted an 11-kilometre marathon and several other programmes in the city. "We are here today for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program; Srinagar was one of the 28 cities selected across India for this initiative. In this context, we organised an 11-kilometre marathon today... We have hosted numerous events under the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'. The message from the youth is clear: a government characterised by corruption, extortion, vote-stealing, and exam paper leaks will no longer be tolerated in this country. The only thing that will prevail is Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'..." Mandoo told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Paper Leaks

Earlier, as part of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, during a programme in Dehradun, interacted with a man whose daughter allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak last year. At the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme held at the Bannu School Ground in Dehradun, the deceased's father expressed his grief, saying that it has become impossible for him to live without his daughter. He also urged the Leader of the Opposition to raise the issue in Parliament so that nobody else goes through such pain.

Speaking at the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign in Dehradun, Gandhi claimed that over the last decade, at least 7.5 crore young students have suffered due to paper leaks. He criticised the education system, alleging that high technology is being used in the country to facilitate exam paper leaks. Papers can be obtained if one has "crores of rupees," he alleged. "High technology is being used in India to facilitate exam paper leaks. You can find these papers on the internet, on Telegram or Signal, if you have crores of rupees. This is the state of India's education system. The incidents of paper leaks are increasing. Over the last 10 years, 7.5 crore young people have suffered due to paper leaks," he said.

Further, the Congress MP slammed the Centre, saying that no one has been punished even after "152 paper leak" incidents in the past decade. He added that the actual number of leaked papers can be much higher. "There have been 152 leaks, meaning, on average, one paper leaks every month for the past decade. Yet, the reality is that the conviction rate is zero. Not a single person has gone to jail or been punished in connection with these cases. It represents merely the 10% tip of the iceberg. The truth is, we do not know the actual number of leaks because we do not know how many go undetected," he said.

Nationwide Campaign Launch

Gandhi had launched the nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a 'Maha Rally' on June 17 to highlight issues faced by students, including examination irregularities and broader challenges confronting India's education system. (ANI)