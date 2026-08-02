Five people were killed in a road accident on the Pollachi-Palani National Highway after their car hit a stationary lorry. Four of the deceased were from the same family. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Five people were killed in a road accident near Nallampalli Junction on the Pollachi-Palani National Highway after a speeding car rammed into a stationary lorry near Pollachi in Coimbatore district, police said on Sunday.

Victims Identified

According to police, four of the deceased were members of the same family from Gurubampalayam near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district. The victims were identified as Kanagaraj, his wife Narmada, and their two daughters, Aarthi and Poorani.

Investigation Underway

Police said the identity of the fifth victim is yet to be established. Investigators are trying to ascertain whether the deceased was the driver of the car or another occupant of the vehicle. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)