    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP releases manifesto, promises 20 lakh jobs, free education & more

    The BJP manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls promises 20 lakh jobs for youth along with Uniform Civil Code, anti-radicalisation cell are some of the key promises for the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections.
     

    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday published its "Sankalp Patra" or manifesto in Gandhinagar, just days before the Gujarat Assembly elections. Today, the saffron party's platform was unveiled by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President JP Nadda, and state party president CR Patil.

    The adoption of the Uniform Civil Code, one lakh government employment for women, Rs 10,000 crore for agri-marketing infrastructure, a blue economy industries corridor, financial aid for EWS/OBC students, and other pledges were all included in the ruling party's platform.

    The BJP has pledged a separate budget for the poor, educational opportunities, access to AIIMS-level healthcare, and irrigation in South Gujarat in addition to Saurashtra as part of its Sankalp Patra. Additionally, it guaranteed the creation of 20 lakh new employment in the state.

    Herre are some other key announcement of the promises in the BJP's manifesto:

    • Create anti-Radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats
    • 1 lakh government jobs for women in the next 5 years
    • Free bus travel for female senior citizens in Gujarat
    • Free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from KG to PG
    • Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation facilities

    Nadda referred to Gujarat as "a land of change makers" when announcing the manifesto and used Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of someone who began their journey in Gujarat. He said that Gujarat has given the nation's politics direction.

    The incumbent BJP which is ruling the state for the past 27 years has a huge challenge this time of monotony in the voter's minds and a feeling of change. PM Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2002-2014 gained popularity for his development model of Gujarat. 

    The BJP won 99 seats in the most recent elections, and the Congress came in second with 77 seats. After the elections, 14 legislators from Congress joined BJP and currently, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party has 111 MLAs.

