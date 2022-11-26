Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab's polygraph test concludes; Here's what cops asked him

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Ameen Poonawala was asked about the details of his partner Shraddha Walker's murder and also about his family and friends during his polygraph test. Aaftab killed Shraddha in May at their flat in South Delhi. Know all details about it.

    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    Aaftab Poonawala, who is suspected of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and dismembering her body into 35 parts, underwent all of the sessions of the polygraph test on Friday, with the final session lasting three hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi's Rohini district. According to a senior FSL official reported by PTI, all test-related sessions, including the pre, main, and post stages of the procedure, have been finished.

    "Our forensic specialists will review the recordings and produce a report as a result. If the specialists are not pleased with the report, they may summon Poonawala again. A decision will be made on doing narcoanalysis based on the findings of the report, which can be done even if he is placed in judicial custody," he added.

    Aaftab was questioned about the case in detail during the polygraph test, including what motivated him to murder Walker and if it was a premeditated incident or a fit of fury as he had stated in court. Everything that happened in order after they started dating, including his choice to dispose of the corpse in such a horrific way. Along with other inquiries regarding the case that may lead to additional inquiry, he was also questioned about the type of weapon he used to cut her corpse into many pieces. 

    A fresh line of inquiry was added to the interrogation based on Shraddha's 2020 police complaint against Aaftab in Mumbai's Vasai to determine if the murder was committed in a "fit of fury" or with premeditation on Aaftab's part.

    Poonawala was asked how he committed the crime, his relationship with Shraddha, where he hid the evidence and questions about his childhood and family, among other things.

    The official explained that the goal was to look for inconsistencies in his testimony and that the investigators would get the findings in two to three days.

    The victim's skull, other body pieces, and the instrument used to dismember the body have not yet been located by the authorities. Five knives were found by the police on Thursday inside Aaftab's leased residence in the Chhatarpur Pahadi neighbourhood. To determine if they were used to cut the victim's corpse, they have been submitted for examination.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
