    'Satyendar ka darbaar...' New video of AAP minister emerges, seen meeting jail officials, guests

    Days after releasing a video of Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail, the BJP has released another video of the jailed Delhi minister meeting a jail official inside the cell. The almost 10-minute-long video clip shows Jain relaxing on his bed when he is visited by three people in casual clothing.

    Satyendra ka darbaar BJP releases new video of AAP Delhi minister meeting Tihar jail officials gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    A fresh video showing Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain meeting a superintendent of the Tihar jail inside his prison cell emerged on Saturday. The latest BJP video depicts a large group of people in Satyendar Jain's cell when the superintendent enters the cell after visiting hours. The video is dated September, and Ajit Kumar, a prison administrator, has been suspended for allegedly giving Jain special treatment.

    Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Shehzad wrote: "Yet another video of Tihar put out by media! This time the Satyendra ka Darbaar has Jail Superintendent who has now been suspended ! After maalish by child rapist & Nawabi meal now this! This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now?"

    Satyendar Jain is in the centre of a political uproar when images of him receiving preferential treatment in jail were released. In recent days, new recordings of the imprisoned minister have surfaced in which he is seen indulging in raw fruits and veggies in his cell. Days after he filed a court complaint, claiming that he was not receiving raw food in accordance with his religious views, the films became public.

    Days before to the release of the most recent video, Arvind Kejriwal's minister was seen on cameras receiving a massage from a prisoner inside of a cell. The BJP said the person providing the massage is a rape suspect.

    Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate said that Satyendar Jain, who was detained in connection with an alleged money laundering case, was receiving special care while being held in the Tihar jail. A court received information from the financial investigation agency regarding the Delhi minister's "luxurious life" behind bars.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
