'Terrorism threatens humanity': Jaishankar calls for 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice

In the video shared by MEA Jaishankar, photos from the 26/11 attacks are showcased, along with a snippet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. Taking to Twitter, MEA said, "We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world."

External Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that had rattled the country in 2008 and saif "terrorism threatens humanity" and vouched for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said "terrorism threatens humanity" and those who were responsible for the Mumbai attack must be punished. He further wrote: "On 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world.”

In the video shared by MEA Jaishankar, several images from the 26/11 attacks were shared, along with a passage from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the just finished 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference in which he declares that "we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the victims of terror in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He said that the country will never forget the 26/11 terror attacks.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also remembered the victims of the deadly incident and also paid homage to security personnel.

"On anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones & families. Nation pays homage to security personnel who fought valiantly & made supreme sacrifice in line of duty (sic)," she wrote in a Twitter post.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. Terrorists with automatic guns and hand grenades attacked citizens at a number of locations in Mumbai's southern outskirts.

Terrorists also attacked the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now known as Nariman Light House, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.