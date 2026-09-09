The GSRTC has revised its bus pass structure, offering up to 50% fare relief. Monthly passes now cost the equivalent of 15 days' fare instead of 18, and quarterly passes cost 45 days' fare instead of 54, benefiting over 2.5 lakh commuters.

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has revised its bus pass structure, offering fare relief of up to 50 per cent to more than 2.5 lakh eligible employees, workers, students and daily commuters across the state.

Details of the Revised Pass Structure

Under the revised structure, commuters will now be able to travel for 30 days by paying the fare equivalent to 15 days, compared with the earlier requirement of paying for 18 days. The revised monthly pass structure is aimed at reducing the financial burden on regular bus users.

The changes have also been introduced for quarterly passes. The fare requirement for a 90-day pass has been reduced from the equivalent of 54 days to 45 days, providing additional savings to passengers who regularly depend on state transport services.

Commuters Welcome Fare Reduction

Daily commuters welcomed the move, saying the revised pass structure would make regular travel more affordable and provide significant savings, particularly for students and employees.

Promoting Affordable Public Transport

GSRTC operates thousands of bus services across Gujarat, catering to around 27 lakh passengers every day, including employees, students, persons with disabilities and other passengers eligible for various fare concessions and benefits. The revised pass structure is expected to provide greater financial relief to regular commuters while making state-run bus services more accessible and encouraging the use of affordable public transport across Gujarat. (ANI)