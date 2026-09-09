TN BJP President Nainar Nagenthran lauded Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Sri Lanka visit, saying it will boost bilateral ties and ensure regional peace. He also highlighted improved fishermen safety under the Modi government.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday welcomed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s official visit to Sri Lanka, stating that the diplomatic outreach will significantly strengthen bilateral ties and foster long-term stability in the region.

TN BJP Praises Diplomatic Outreach

Speaking on the high-level visit, the state BJP chief emphasised that closer cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo will cement mutual trust and contribute directly to a peaceful environment across the Indian Ocean. He said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Sri Lanka is highly welcome. There is no doubt that the mutual bond and relationship between the two countries will become stronger. This meeting will also ensure long-lasting peace in the Indian Ocean.”

Highlighting past diplomatic interventions, Nagenthran credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their proactive measures concerning the Tamil diaspora in the island nation and the resolution of long-standing bilateral friction. The TN BJP President said, “We still remember Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visits to the island nation and what they have done for Tamils living in Sri Lanka and for resolving issues between the two countries. This will lead to a peaceful environment between both nations.”

Contrasting the current administration's track record with that of previous governments, Nagenthran asserted that the security of Indian fishermen has seen an improvement under the current leadership. “During the UPA regime, Indian fishermen were killed, and their boats were seized. But since PM Modi came to power in 2014, our fishermen have not faced such issues. Even Indian fishermen who were given death sentences in Sri Lanka were brought back to India through dialogue. The safety of our fishermen will continue to be ensured in the future."

India Stands 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' With Sri Lanka: Rajnath Singh

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Sri Lanka in difficult times, describing the bilateral relationship as one of “hearts and souls” and highlighting New Delhi’s role as the island nation’s first responder.

Addressing Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his visit to Sri Lanka, Singh said India and Sri Lanka are “civilisational twins”, sharing centuries of history, culture and heritage, and described Sri Lanka as one of India’s “closest friends and valuable partners”. “India has always been the first responder during difficult times, and I assure you that we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Sri Lankan friends. We strongly believe that real friends stand by each other in thick and thin. Our relationship is of hearts and souls,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister recalled India’s swift response following Cyclone Ditwah last year, when New Delhi launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to support Sri Lanka. He said concerted efforts by the Indian Armed Forces and Sri Lankan government agencies helped save lives, restore connectivity and deliver relief and medical assistance.

'Neighbourhood First' Policy and Economic Cooperation

Singh said Sri Lanka remains central to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its vision of ‘MAHASAGAR’, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Dissanayake and congratulated him on completing two years in office, saying Modi looks forward to continuing to work closely with him to further strengthen the special relationship between the two countries. “Under your leadership, our bilateral relations have received a fresh impetus. A lot of credit goes to your drive and leadership towards the deepening of our bilateral relations. We greatly value your friendship and support,” Singh said.

On economic ties, Singh said India is among Sri Lanka’s largest trading partners and its largest investor, and expressed New Delhi’s keenness to further enhance trade and investment linkages. He said India looks forward to moving “expeditiously” on the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA).

Singh also underlined that India’s development cooperation with Sri Lanka is “people-centric” and based on Colombo’s priorities and requirements, with Indian-assisted projects covering major sectors across all districts of the island nation. The Defence Minister said he was confident that with Dissanayake’s vision and support, India-Sri Lanka ties would reach new heights, benefiting the two countries, their people and the wider region. (ANI)