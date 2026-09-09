A 33-year-old contract worker died after falling into a hot water pit at Karnataka's MySugar factory, leading to protests. In another incident in Yadgiri, a suspected chemical leak at a factory killed three workers and injured two others.

Protest Over Worker's Death at MySugar Factory

A 33-year-old contract worker died after allegedly falling into a hot water pit at the Mysore Sugar Factory (MySugar) in Karnataka’s Mandya district, following which his family members, relatives and villagers staged a protest outside the factory, alleging negligence by the management.

The deceased has been identified as Charan, a resident of K Shettihalli in Maddur taluk. He had been working on a contract basis under a private agency for the past one and a half years.

According to the information available, Charan fell into a hot water pit inside the factory on September 3. He was subsequently admitted to K R Hospital in Mysuru for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after undergoing treatment, following which his family members, relatives and villagers from K Shettihalli staged a dharna in front of the MySugar factory.

The protesters alleged negligence by the factory management in connection with the incident. Various organisations have also extended support to the protest. A tense atmosphere prevailed outside the factory following the protest, and tight police security was deployed at the spot.

Three Dead in Suspected Chemical Leak in Yadgiri

Earlier, in a separate incident in Karnataka's Yadgiri district, a suspected sulphur dioxide leak at a factory in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area claimed the lives of three workers and left two others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Katla Ganesh, a resident of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, and Vikram Singh Gonda and Sanjay Singh Gonda, both residents of Katni district in Madhya Pradesh. The injured, Manchala Hemanth and Manchala Shivakumar, residents of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, following which operations at the factory were suspended. Yadgiri Superintendent of Police Prithvik Shankar said a chemical, suspected to be sulphur dioxide, leaked during the early morning hours, resulting in the deaths of three workers. Speaking to ANI, SP Shankar said, "In the early morning hours, a chemical, likely to be Sulphur dioxide, leaked, leading to the death of three workers. Two workers were admitted to Raichur Medical Hospital. (ANI)