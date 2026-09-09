YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his Padayatra for 2027. Separately, the YSRCP demanded Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and use of fake certificates in the DSC 2025 teacher recruitment.

Jagan Announces 2027 Padayatra Timeline

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a key announcement regarding his proposed statewide Padayatra. Addressing a meeting of party workers from the Parchur Assembly constituency, Jagan clarified the timeline for the mass outreach programme and announced that he would begin the Padayatra in September or October 2027. The announcement provides clarity to party cadres about the much-awaited Padayatra, which is expected to involve extensive interaction with people across Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP Demands Probe into DSC 2025 Irregularities

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and an impartial CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC 2025 teacher recruitment.

Addressing separate press conferences, party official spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi and former MP Margani Bharath said Lokesh should step down to pave the way for a free and fair investigation by a central agency.

They said numerous irregularities had surfaced in the recruitment process, including the alleged use of fake BC and sports-quota certificates. They alleged that even members of the same families secured jobs using mere participation certificates, according to the release.

The leaders said the Mega DSC had turned into a “job mela”, where teacher posts were allegedly put up for sale. They maintained that strong evidence had emerged to substantiate these allegations.

They accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to shield Lokesh. They recalled that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had expressed readiness for a CBI inquiry when allegations were levelled against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The leaders also alleged that the coalition government was silencing those questioning the DSC irregularities by filing cases against social-media activists, unemployed youth and journalists. They questioned why cases were not being filed against those who allegedly secured jobs using fake documents.

The appointment of candidates without clearing the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination exposed the manner in which the DSC process was conducted, they said. (ANI)