    Government mandates air-conditioned cabins for new trucks starting October 2025

    The decision aims to prioritize driver comfort and safety. The move also marks a shift in manufacturing, allowing truck manufacturers to sell chassis with pre-installed AC cabins, a departure from the traditional practice of vehicle body builders handling cabin installations.

    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    The Ministry of Road Transport has officially declared that effective October 1, 2025, all newly manufactured trucks must be equipped with factory-fitted air-conditioned cabins for drivers. This mandate, long under discussion, aims to enhance driver comfort and safety, addressing concerns raised by road safety experts and stakeholders. In a gazette notification released on Friday night, the ministry outlined the requirement, stating, "...the vehicles manufactured on or after October 1, 2025, shall be fitted with an air-conditioning system for the cabin of vehicles of N2 and N3 category." The N2 and N3 categories primarily encompass commercial trucks.

    The notification emphasizes that testing for the cabin with the air-conditioning system must adhere to the specified automotive standards. The decision comes after a series of consultations and discussions, with the original draft proposing implementation from January 2025.

    Road safety experts, welcoming the initiative, emphasize the importance of prioritizing the ergonomics, comfort, and safety of truck and bus drivers. Acknowledging their pivotal role in economic activities, experts highlight the need for fair compensation and improved status for drivers.

    Additionally, the new norm signifies a shift in the manufacturing process, allowing truck manufacturers to offer chassis with pre-installed air-conditioned cabins. Traditionally, vehicle body builders handled cabin installations, but with the introduction of AC systems, manufacturers will now take on this responsibility, including modifications to the vehicle dashboard.

    A 2020 survey conducted by a non-profit organization across 10 states revealed a concerning trend among truck drivers, with almost half admitting to operating vehicles while fatigued or sleepy. The government's move aims to address such safety concerns while fostering a more comfortable and conducive environment for drivers in the transportation sector.

