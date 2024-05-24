Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Give Rs 3 lakh, everyone will be fit': Outrage as Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Army of corruption (WATCH)

    In a viral video that has stirred a cauldron of outrage and debate across India, Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate from northeast Delhi, unleashed a barrage of allegations against the revered Indian Army.

    Give Rs 3 lakh everyone will be fit Outrage as Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Indian Army of corruption (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 24, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    In a viral video that has stirred a cauldron of outrage and debate across India, Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate from northeast Delhi, unleashed a barrage of allegations against the revered Indian Army. His remarks, laden with accusations of corruption and favouritism within the ranks, have ignited a firestorm of condemnation and calls for accountability.

    Kumar's bold assertions, delivered with unwavering conviction, cut to the core of one of India's most esteemed institutions. He brazenly claimed to possess knowledge of systemic corruption within the Indian Army, alleging that the pervasive malaise extends from recruitment to retirement.

    Also read: EAM Jaishankar slams anti-India ecosystem, dubs them 'International Khan Market Gang' (WATCH)

    One of the most alarming allegations put forth by Kumar is the suggestion that individuals can essentially buy their way into fitness within the armed forces. By purportedly paying Rs 3 lakh to the medical board, candidates could allegedly circumvent any physical shortcomings, undermining the meritocratic principles upon which the military is founded.

    "I know everything that happens in the Indian Army. Shall I start talking? Everything is fit, but they (Indian Army) will say your thumb is crooked. Will say your knees bone is protruding. Give Rs 3 lakh to the medical board, everyone will be fit. I will tell you where there is corruption," the Congress leader said in the viral video.

    He further alleged, "I will tell you how Indian Army makes retired personnel run for their pension. I'll tell you how there is a differentiation between a soldier and a officer, especially with regards to quota in the canteen. I will tell you how some get tough duty and how some get easy duty."

    Kumar's incendiary remarks have sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Critics have lambasted his allegations as baseless and inflammatory, accusing him of tarnishing the reputation of an institution held in the highest regard by millions of Indians.

    "There's nothing new in this. He has made his whole career out of disrespecting his own country and army. I am surprised how the people of this country allow him to speak this much," said one user on X.

    Another commented, "The issue with these individuals is their hatred of competency and merit, as they want everything handed to them without effort. In the 18th century, a freeloader named Karl Marx was born in Germany, leaving behind a regressive ideology now embraced by the woke worldwide. Although Germany has long dismissed his foolishness, there are still clowns in India who idolize this figure to mask their own incompetence and inferiority."

    "He is anti national. Proved so many times," said a third user on X.

    A fourth user lamented, "He accused the Indian army of committing rape in Kashmir. He praised Afzal Guru and Congress aims to send a member of the 'Tukde Gang' to parliament Lalu and Kanhaiya Kumar represent regressive Bihar politics that hindered Bihar's development. Now these people want to plague the nation through their divisive politics to return to power. Ensure such savages never reach our parliament."

    It's worth noting that last week Kanhaiya Kumar was assaulted by seven to eight people and had black ink thrown at him while campaigning in the national capital. Two individuals purported to be involved in the attack have emerged in videos, proudly claiming responsibility for assaulting the Congress leader. They assert that they targeted him because of his alleged involvement in advocating for the division of the country and speaking disparagingly about the Indian Army.

    Also read: 'Want beef to be served at BJP office': TN Congress leader sparks row as party threatens protest (WATCH)

    "Hamne chaante ka jawaab diya hai (we have given an answer with our attack)," the two men said. Calling themselves 'Sanatani lions', they claimed Kumar had also insulted the Indian Army and they had "treated" him.

    The 37-year-old Congress leader is currently engaged in a electoral contest against the BJP's Manoj Tiwari, the incumbent Member of Parliament representing the constituency. Tiwari holds the distinction of being the only Delhi MP retained by the party without replacement. The electoral battleground is set for Delhi's sixth phase of voting scheduled for May 25.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 6:32 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by VK Saxena AJR

    Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

    EAM Jaishankar slams anti-India ecosystem, dubs them 'International Khan Market Gang' (WATCH) snt

    EAM Jaishankar slams anti-India ecosystem, dubs them 'International Khan Market Gang' (WATCH)

    No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi WATCH AJR

    'No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi (WATCH)

    Heatwave toll: Over 16,000 heatstroke cases, 60 deaths in India since March 1 AJR

    Heatwave toll: Over 16,000 heatstroke cases, 60 deaths in India since March 1

    BEWARE Southeast Asia emerges as key hub for cyber frauds targeting India; Rs 1775 cr lost to over 88k scams snt

    BEWARE! Southeast Asia emerges as key hub for cyber frauds targeting India; Rs 1775 cr lost to over 88k scams

    Recent Stories

    Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by VK Saxena AJR

    Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

    EAM Jaishankar slams anti-India ecosystem, dubs them 'International Khan Market Gang' (WATCH) snt

    EAM Jaishankar slams anti-India ecosystem, dubs them 'International Khan Market Gang' (WATCH)

    No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi WATCH AJR

    'No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi (WATCH)

    Football Barcelona sack coach Xavi Hernandez after U-turn, Hansi Flick pegged as next manager osf

    Barcelona sack coach Xavi Hernandez after U-turn, Hansi Flick pegged as next manager

    Heatwave toll: Over 16,000 heatstroke cases, 60 deaths in India since March 1 AJR

    Heatwave toll: Over 16,000 heatstroke cases, 60 deaths in India since March 1

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon