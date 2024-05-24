Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EAM Jaishankar slams anti-India ecosystem, dubs them 'International Khan Market Gang' (WATCH)

    Further taking a jibe at the anti-India ecosystem, Jaishankar said, "The sales are down in the domestic Khan Market, the international Khan Market Gang feels like 'I need to pep up these guys and give them support'."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar criticized the anti-India ecosystem for its negative portrayal of the country, comparing it to the "Khan Market Gang" within India and its global extension, which he referred to as the "International Khan Market Gang."

    In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaishankar said, "In the country today, there is a certain thought process, or entitlement process, which the metaphor of 'Khan Market Gang' is a very good description. I want to tell you there is an international Khan Market Gang as well."

    "These are people, who are sort of linked to entitled people out here. They are socially comfortable with them, they know them, they feel like them," he added.

    Further taking a jibe at the anti-India ecosystem, Jaishankar said, "The sales are down in the domestic Khan Market, the international Khan Market Gang feels like 'I need to pep up these guys and give them support'."

    When questioned about the Prajwal Revanna case and why the former JD(S) leader's passport was not confiscated and why he was permitted to depart, Jaishankar responded that the Ministry of External Affairs received a request from the Karnataka government only on May 21. He emphasized that the MEA must operate strictly within the bounds of the law.

    "The MEA got the request from Karnataka only on 21st May...people were saying a lot of things to the press. I don't know how others, other state governments, function, we at least in MEA function as per the law," he added.

    Jaishankar exudes confidence in the Modi government's return to power with an even stronger majority, dismissing the Opposition's prediction of a setback in the South and a diminished performance in the North.

    "For us (BJP), it would be dakshin mein double (twice in South), and for the Opposition, I would say uttar mein even more trouble," he stated.

    He also dismissed allegations from Congress and other Opposition parties that the BJP government is "anti-Constitution," pointing out that it was the Congress party during its tenure that introduced around 80 amendments to the Constitution.

    "Constitution does not provide for faith-based reservation. You are actually implementing and advancing faith-based reservations, and then you are saying I have respect for Constitution...this is against the Constitution....80-odd amendments were done to the Constitution by whom, by the Congress party," Jaishankar further added.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 5:51 PM IST
