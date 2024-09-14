Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Shopkeeper thrashed by locals for mixing urine with juice, arrested; WATCH viral videos

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a shopkeeper was assaulted by angry locals in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after being accused of mixing urine with fruit juices served to customers. The police have arrested Aamir Khan, the owner of Khushi Juice Corner, in connection with the case, and detained his minor assistant.

    The disturbing case came to light on September 13, when locals noticed Khan allegedly mixing a yellowish liquid into the fruit juices he was serving. Some customers, alarmed by the unusual behavior, raised an alarm, and a large crowd quickly gathered around the shop located in a busy part of the city.

    Also read: Fake police, fake FIR in Naresh Goyal case: Mumbai woman lawyer stripped naked on video call, duped Rs 50,000

    Eyewitnesses reported that upon confronting the shopkeeper, an enraged mob began physically assaulting him. The situation grew chaotic, and the police were called to intervene.

    Upon receiving the call, local law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene. During a search of the juice stall, officers recovered a plastic can containing approximately one litre of a yellowish liquid suspected to be urine. Senior police officer Bhaskar Verma, leading the investigation, confirmed the discovery and stated that the contents of the can had been sent for forensic analysis.

    "After the information was received on September 13, the police promptly arrived at the scene and found approximately 1 litre of suspected urine from a can at the shop. The police have arrested Aamir Khan. An FIR has been registered, and further legal action is underway," said Verma.

    The shopkeeper's minor assistant, who was present at the time, has also been detained for questioning. The incident has left local residents shocked, and many have demanded stringent action against those involved.

    This is not the first time a food vendor has been accused of such heinous actions. Earlier this year in Telangana, an ice cream and kulfi vendor was arrested for allegedly masturbating and mixing semen into a container of falooda. In that case, the vendor was caught red-handed by locals and was handed over to the police. He is now facing criminal charges.

    Also read: Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman alleges rape threat on road, shares harrowing experience on social media

    The two cases have raised concerns over food safety and the disturbing actions of some vendors in the country. Authorities are urging people to remain vigilant when purchasing food and drinks from street vendors and to immediately report any suspicious behavior to the police.

    As the investigation continues, Aamir Khan remains in police custody, and the authorities are working to gather all necessary evidence for prosecution. The contents of the urine sample will play a crucial role in determining the next course of legal action.

