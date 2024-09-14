Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman alleges rape threat on road, shares harrowing experience on social media

A woman in Bengaluru reported receiving rape threats after a near-collision with an auto-rickshaw. The man, in his twenties, made vulgar gestures and threatened her with acid attack if she shared the video online. While the auto driver was arrested for reckless driving, the man issuing threats remains at large.

A woman has alleged receiving “open rape threats” from a man in Bengaluru after an auto-rickshaw he was travelling in dangerously sped past her car and nearly collided with two other vehicles. The lady, who posted about her experience on social media, said that the guy had called her and her mother "prostitutes," humiliated them, and made lewd remarks about how he would have sex with them.

Furthermore, the man in his twenties made vulgar gestures, indicating how he would perform “oral pleasure” on the women. Since the woman was recording the escalation on camera, he threatened her further by saying that he will throw acid on her face and disfigure her “private organs” if she shared the video online.

"Today I was travelling along Kathriguppe Road. A auto approached from the far right to the far left and nearly collided with two other vehicles, resulting in a pileup. I was just able to honk and pass by it. The car's driver remained silent, aware that he was operating the vehicle like a lunatic," she added.

She continued, “He cursed me, my mother, and my entire family out. In beautiful, colourful language. He called us both prostitutes, explained in detail about all the positions we would have intercourse with men in, and then showed me how he would give me oral pleasure (with his tongue between his fingers). He was probably all of 21 or 22, and he got angry because of 2 people honking at the auto that he was in.”

The woman even shared videos she recorded from inside her car on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Bengaluru police, in response to the woman’s social media posts, arrested the auto driver for reckless driving, risking the lives of other commuters. However, the man who issued the death and rape threats has yet to be apprehended.

