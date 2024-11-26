SBI to Maruti Suzuki: Stocks to watch on November 26, 2024

Business
Zomato has started a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) offering with a floor price of ₹265.91 per share to bolster its balance sheet, raising ₹8,500 crore.
In partnership with Hitachi Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited won a contract to set up HVDC terminal stations for the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone project.
Vedanta is issuing $500 million in bonds to test global investor confidence in Indian offshore debt, amid challenges from a recent bribery case.
HDFC Life Insurance reported a data breach after customer information was shared by an unidentified source, initiating a security assessment to identify the cause.
Hindustan Unilever Limited's board approved the demerger of its ice cream business, aligning with Unilever’s strategy to separate the business into a distinct entity.
Wipro appointed Omkar Nisal as CEO of its Europe Strategic Market Unit, succeeding Pierre Bruno, to drive growth and report directly to CEO Srinivas Pallia.
Maruti Suzuki reached the milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India, serving markets in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
The State Bank of India plans to deploy $1.5 billion in international operations, funded through $500 million in bonds and $1 billion in syndicated loans.