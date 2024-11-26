Business

SBI to Maruti Suzuki: Stocks to watch on November 26, 2024

Image credits: Freepik

Zomato

Zomato has started a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) offering with a floor price of ₹265.91 per share to bolster its balance sheet, raising ₹8,500 crore.

 

Image credits: freepik

BHEL

In partnership with Hitachi Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited won a contract to set up HVDC terminal stations for the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone project.

 

Image credits: freepik

Vedanta

Vedanta is issuing $500 million in bonds to test global investor confidence in Indian offshore debt, amid challenges from a recent bribery case.

 

Image credits: Freepik@dienfauh

HDFC Life

HDFC Life Insurance reported a data breach after customer information was shared by an unidentified source, initiating a security assessment to identify the cause.

 

Image credits: Freepik

HUL

Hindustan Unilever Limited's board approved the demerger of its ice cream business, aligning with Unilever’s strategy to separate the business into a distinct entity.

Image credits: freepik

Wipro

Wipro appointed Omkar Nisal as CEO of its Europe Strategic Market Unit, succeeding Pierre Bruno, to drive growth and report directly to CEO Srinivas Pallia.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki reached the milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India, serving markets in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

 

Image credits: Freepik@toia

SBI

The State Bank of India plans to deploy $1.5 billion in international operations, funded through $500 million in bonds and $1 billion in syndicated loans.

Image credits: Freepik@Chano_1_Na
Find Next One