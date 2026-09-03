Surendra Singh Choudhry, known as Bittu Tabahi, a 20-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, has gained significant attention on Instagram for his solo efforts in cleaning the polluted Ajnar River. His recent post, showcasing before-and-after transformations and addressing questions about video-making versus actual work.

Gen Zs are doing it right and how! 70k, that's how many hearts Bittu Tabahi's recent Instagram post touched, showcasing Surendra Singh Choudhry's relentless drive to clean Madhya Pradesh's polluted Ajnar River. Powerful before-and-after visuals in the post hammer home one simple message: 'Sirf videos nahi banaye, kaam bhi kiya' – Not just making videos, actually doing the work. This struck a chord with environmentalists and the public.

Just 20 years old, Choudhry — a native of Madhya Pradesh — has been working non-stop, alone, to clean up the once-filthy Ajnar. His efforts got a much-needed boost after that Instagram share. The comments section exploded with positive messages and praise.

The Impact of a Viral Post

September 1, 2026. That's when the post went live, showing Choudhry's sheer dedication. It quickly hit 70.9K likes and 629 comments, igniting conversations about real environmental action. The Hindi caption bluntly asked if these efforts were just for videos. Choudhry has answered that question himself – by showing the real results of his clean-up drives.

"Kudos brother," one user simply wrote, echoing hundreds of others. People praised his work. "Agr video bnane k liye karte ho to kya galat karte ho... Keep up the good work and upload videos (If you do it to make videos, what's wrong with that? Keep up the good work and upload videos) – another user wrote, defending his approach. Even industrialist Anand Mahindra stepped in, praising Choudhry and drawing more eyes to the young man's mission.

Transforming the Ajnar River

Choudhry's dedication isn't just for the camera. He paid for his own supplies. He pushed through health risks – infections, even – to clear plastic, waste, and debris from the Ajnar River and public areas nearby. His videos show dramatic before-and-after comparisons, showing the power of one person.

Things changed. People once avoided the river's ghats, disgusted by the filth. Now, families return. Children play on the clean banks. Choudhry's personal mission sparked tough questions about municipal accountability and the authorities' role in keeping our environment clean.

Inspiring Civic Responsibility

Why do individuals bear the burden of major clean-ups, not institutions? That's the tough question Choudhry's widespread praise forces us to ask. His work shows a growing public hunger for environmental care and direct action. This young man's dedication – it's a stark reminder of what one person can do, making others think about their own duties as citizens towards a cleaner India.