Sacked from the Telangana cabinet, Konda Surekha wrote to the Congress high command, accusing CM Revanth Reddy of politically and administratively marginalising her and reducing her role as a minister to a nominal one.

After being removed from the Telangana Group of Ministers on Thursday, Congress MLA Konda Surekha revealed all the letters she had written to the party high command, highlighting the deadlock and internal issues she was facing within the party and the government. The letters were addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal.

Surekha Accuses CM Reddy of Curtailing Authority

In her detailed letters, Surekha levelled direct accusations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging a systematic curtailment of her administrative authority. "I wish to bring to your notice that I have increasingly felt politically and administratively marginalised in my capacity as a BC woman Minister under the present leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Garu," she said in the letters.

Surekha alleged that her role as the Minister in-charge of important departments has been reduced to a nominal one, as several decisions of the concerned departments were being taken through direct instructions of the Chief Minister. "The decision-making authority and independent role that should ordinarily be exercised by a Minister in charge of important departments have progressively been curtailed. Several decisions concerning my departments are being taken through direct instructions from the Chief Minister's Office without adequately involving or consulting me. As a result, my role as the Minister is increasingly being reduced to a nominal one," he said.

Alleges Unfair Treatment and Neglect

Further, Surekha highlighted the sudden dismissal of her former Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Sumanth, stating it occurred without her prior knowledge, expressing shock that police forces were subsequently dispatched to her official ministerial residence in an attempt to arrest and implicate him in an ongoing controversy. She pointed out that she has also been facing serious difficulties with regard to the development of her constituency, Warangal East, claiming that even though funds were being sanctioned to neighbouring constituencies based on their requirements, several urgent development needs of Warangal East have not received the same priority.

Removal Follows Daughter's Remarks

She also highlighted the recent controversy regarding remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, which led to her removal from the cabinet. She said, "Holding me responsible for her personal remarks and issuing a show-cause notice to me has caused me deep anguish."

Meanwhile, the dropping of Surekha follows remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The remarks triggered strong reactions within the party, following which the TPCC disciplinary committee issued a notice to Surekha in connection with the matter. (ANI)