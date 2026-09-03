BRS leader KT Rama Rao has threatened a padayatra from Kodad to Haliya with thousands of farmers if the Telangana Congress govt fails to announce a water release schedule for the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal by September 14, citing farmer anxiety.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday announced that he would undertake a padayatra from Kodad to Haliya along with thousands of farmers if the Congress government failed to announce a clear schedule for releasing water into the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal by September 14.

Addressing a Farmers’ Maha Dharna, KTR alleged that despite around 180 TMC of water being available in the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir, the government was not releasing water into the Left Canal, leaving farmers anxious about the fate of their crops.

Historical Context and Inspiration

Recalling the padayatra undertaken by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) from Kodad to Haliya in 2003 in support of farmers dependent on the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal, KTR said the movement had then put pressure on the government to address their water-related concerns. Drawing inspiration from the earlier struggle, he said he was ready to launch a similar movement for farmers.

Criticism of Congress Government

KTR said the Nagarjuna Sagar, which had witnessed significant agricultural growth during the BRS government, was now facing a serious water crisis. Farmers across the Left Canal command area, he said, remained uncertain about water availability and irrigation turns for their crops.

He also criticised the Congress government over its electoral promises to farmers, alleging that several assurances, including loan waivers, financial assistance and crop bonuses, had not been implemented as promised.

BRS Issues Clear Ultimatum

KTR demanded that the government immediately release a detailed water-release schedule, clearly specifying when water would be supplied to the Left Canal, and the number of irrigation turns to be provided to farmers.

“If the government does not announce a clear water-release schedule by September 14, I will personally undertake a padayatra from Kodad to Haliya with thousands of farmers,” KTR said, adding that the BRS would continue its agitation until water was released and the interests of farmers were protected.

(ANI)