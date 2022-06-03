'Frivolous petitions': SC dismisses plea challenging construction activities around Puri's Jagannath temple

It condemned the practise of filing frivolous PILs, calling it a misuse of the legal system. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Ardhendu Kumar Das and others claiming illegal excavation and building activities at the shrine by the Odisha government.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the Odisha government claiming illegal excavation and building activities at the iconic Shree Jagannath temple in Puri on Friday. A vacation bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli dismissed the PIL with costs, stating that the building activity is important in the broader public interest.

It condemned the practise of filing frivolous PILs, calling it a misuse of the legal system. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Ardhendu Kumar Das and others claiming illegal excavation and building activities at the shrine by the Odisha government.

The apex court referred to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as "Publicity Interest Litigation," despite the fact that it was brought "in the interest of the general public and to conserve the heritage of Lord Shree Jagannath.

Also Read | Delhi court reserves verdict on plea seeking to restore temples inside Qutub Minar complex

The suit claims that state entities have been working in flagrant violation of Section 20A of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958. According to the complaint, the Odisha government is carrying out illegal building projects. This poses a major threat to the ancient temple's structure, which has surrendered.

The Supreme Court was hearing arguments challenging the Odisha High Court's previous ruling to allow the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to investigate if any damage to the temple was caused by building activity. The appeal, which challenged the HC ruling, said that the HC should have imposed an interim halt on the work since the ancient temple's foundations were being harmed as a result. The appeal also questioned the legitimacy of the permissions received by the state government.

Also read: ASI to dig inside Qutub Minar premises? Culture minister says no

An Orissa High Court judgement permitting the Archeological Survey of India to examine any damage caused by work surrounding the temple was challenged in a petition. The High Court should have halted further building for the assessment, according to the petition, because such operations were causing fissures in the temple's foundation.