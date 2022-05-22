Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ASI to dig inside Qutub Minar premises? Culture minister says no

    Coming from the backdrop of the Gyanvapi Mosque survey in Varanasi, the Qutub Minar premises has generated a lot of attention in recent days.

    ASI to dig up area near mosque inside Qutub Minar premises
    New Delhi, First Published May 22, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    Days after a 1200-year-old idol of Lord Narsingh was allegedly found in one of the pillars of the mosque inside Qutub Minar's complex, reports emerged that Culture Ministry has reportedly instructed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct the excavation and iconography of idols at the location. However, Culture Minister GK Reddy denied the report. no such decision has been taken so far

    "No such decision has been taken so far," Union Culture Minister G K Reddy clarified.

    Coming from the backdrop of the Gyanvapi Mosque survey in Varanasi, the Qutub Minar premises has generated a lot of attention in recent days. Especially after photographs of the plaque at the Quwwatul-Islam mosque went viral on social media. The plaque read that the mosque is the earliest to exist in India and that it consists of a rectangular courtyard enclosed by cloisters erected by Qutubuddin Aibak (the first ruler of the Delhi Sultanate) with the carved columns and other architectural members of 27 Hindu and Jain temples.

    Reports suggested the ASI has been asked to start excavating from the south of the minaret at a distance of 15 meters from the mosque. Top officials of the Culture ministry reportedly made a field visit on Saturday.

    The archaeologists who found the 1200-year-old idol of Lord Narsingh said that the artefact was made by the rulers of the Pratihara kingdom. Also, many of the stone carvings show architecture similar to those found in Hindu temples.

    There have been protests by various Hindu groups seeking the removal of the Mughal monument to 'reclaim their lost Hindu heritage'. Some groups have moved to the district court seeking the right to hold prayers in the area.

    The Delhi court will take up a hearing on the petition on Tuesday, May 24. The petition filed on behalf of Hindu deity Lord Vishnu and Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev through 'their next of friends' seeks restoration of the alleged temple complex on Qutub Minar premises. Interestingly, a civil court had earlier dismissed the same petition on the grounds that while nobody denied that wrongs were committed in the past but such wrongs cannot be the basis for disturbing the peace of our present and future.

    Last Updated May 22, 2022, 3:06 PM IST
