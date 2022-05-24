Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi court reserves verdict on plea seeking to restore temples inside Qutub Minar complex

    The Archeological Survey of India stated even though it is a fact that Hindu sculptures exist in the complex, but fundamental right to worship cannot be claimed.

    Delhi court reserves verdict on plea seeking to restore temples inside Qutub Minar complex - adt
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    A district court in Delhi reserved its decision on a petition seeking to restore Hindu and Jain temples claimed to be inside the Qutub Minar complex on Tuesday. On June 9, the court will issue its decision.

    A lawyer named Hari Shankar Jain claims that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid in the monument was built in place of a temple complex. He has requested that the temples be restored, claiming that the idols of Hindu and Jain deities are present in the complex.

    Initially, Jain filed a suit in a civil court, but it was dismissed. He then filed a motion in the Saket district court.

    The Archeological Survey of India said even though it is a fact that Hindu sculptures exist in the complex but a fundamental right to worship cannot be claimed there as the Qutub Minar is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

    While at the hearing, Jain cited the Supreme Court's decision in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case to argue that a temple's character or sanctity would not be lost simply because it was destroyed.

    He stated, "I am the worshipper. Some images are still visible; if the deity survives, so does the right to worship." The court pointed out that, while the existence of the idols was not in question, the issue at hand was the right to worship.

    "Now you wish to turn this monument into a temple and call it restoration," stated Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra. "How would you assert that the plaintiffs have a legal right if it was established 800 years ago?"

    The court hearing took place two days after Union Culture Minister GK Reddy denied media reports that the government had ordered excavations at the Qutub Minar, following media reports. 

    Reddy's clarification came after news reports stated that the government had directed the Archeological Survey to conduct excavations at the Qutub Minar complex to determine whether Qutubuddin Aibak or Chandragupta Vikramaditya built the monument.

    The reports surfaced following Culture Secretary Govind Mohan's visit to the monument on Saturday. On the other hand, the culture ministry stated that it was a routine visit.
     

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
