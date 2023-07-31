Former Kerala Speaker and senior Congress leader Vakkom Purushothaman passes away

Former Kerala Speaker and senior Congress leader Vakkom Purushothaman passed away at 96 on Monday (July 31). He has served as Vice President, General Secretary, and Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram DCC and KPCC, respectively. He was a Lok Sabha member during 1984-1991.

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman passed away at 96 at his Kumarapuram residence in Thiruvananthapuram. He was the Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1993-96) and Mizoram (2011-14), a Member of the Legislative Assembly and the Speaker of Kerala.

Throughout his career, Purushottaman held three ministerial portfolios and was five times elected to the Assembly. Throughout his two stints in office, he also holds the record for the longest tenure as Speaker.

During the years 1971–1977, he served as Minister of Agriculture and Labour, Minister of Health and Tourism during the years 1980–81, and Minister of Finance and Excise during the years 2004–2006. In 1982–84 and 2001–2004, he served as Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. He has served as Vice President, General Secretary, and Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram DCC and KPCC, respectively. He was a Lok Sabha member during 1984-1991.

He oversaw the committees on subordinate legislation and public undertakings while he was a Lok Sabha MP. Purushothaman presided over the Inter-Parliamentary Union's Consultative Committee of Experts for five years.

In 1946, Purushothaman began his political career as a Student Congress activist. He spent more than 33 years as a member of the All India Congress Committee. He served five terms as the Attingal constituency representative.

