    Sharad Yadav, veteran politician and former JD-U chief, passes away

    A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was unconscious and unresponsive state when he was brought to the emergency ward. 

    Former Janata Dal-United chief Sharad Yadav passes away
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

    Former Janata Dal-United chief Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. The 75-year-old is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. 

    The veteran leader's daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav took to Facebook to confirm the development. "Papa is no more," she wrote. A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was in an unconscious and unresponsive state when he was brought to the emergency ward. 

    The statement said that Yadav underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols after he had no pulse or recordable blood pressure on examination. 

    He could not be revived despite the best efforts and was declared dead at 10.19 pm, the statement added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the demise of the former Union Minister and veteran politician.

    Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions."

    Yadav, who was a close associate of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, broke ties with him in 2017 after JDU exit from Mahagathbandhan, a grand alliance of JDU, RJD and Congress in Bihar. 

    After leaving the JDU, the veteran leader joined the Lalu Yadav-headed RJD.  Yadav had been elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and Rajya Sabha three times. Following his differences with Nitish Kumar, he was disqualified from the Upper House and removed from the party for involving in anti-party activities.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the demise of the veteran leader and remembered the latter as one who strengthened the politics of quality. Expressing grief, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to say that he was saddened by the news of the untimely demise of 'Mandal Messiah... great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless.'

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
