Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Officials suspend production licence of Marion Biotech; check details

    Marion Biotech did not sell the cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, Babbar had told reporters earlier and estimated that the company exported around 1 lakh syrups in 45 days.

    Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Officials suspend production licence of Marion Biotech; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    An Uttar Pradesh drug official on Thursday (January 12) said that the production licence of Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, allegedly linked with the deaths of children in Uzbekistan, has been suspended while the results of its controversial cough syrup are awaited.

    A team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department had carried out an inspection at the firm's office on December 29 and taken six more samples for testing.

    Also read: 'World is in state of crisis, cannot predict...' says PM Modi at Global South summit

    "During the inspection, the company representatives could not produce documents related to the production of 'Dok-1 max' cough syrup, prompting the government to order halting of its production immediately," Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar said.

    "The production licence of the firm remains suspended, as was ordered on December 29. Now the suspension order has been issued in writing to the firm on January 10 and has been acknowledged by the firm," Babbar told a news agency.

    Also read: Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims

    On the status of the test results, the officer said the samples were taken by the central agencies and their results are yet to arrive.

    Marion Biotech did not sell the cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, Babbar had told reporters earlier and estimated that the company exported around 1 lakh syrups in 45 days.

    Also read: PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

    India's central regulatory body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to Marion Biotech.

    The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed the cough syrup. Hasan Harris, a legal representative of Marion Biotech, had earlier said that the governments of both countries are looking into the matter. The company had stopped production of the cough syrup after the case came to light.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World is in state of crisis, cannot predict... says PM Modi at Global South summit - adt

    'World is in state of crisis, cannot predict...' says PM Modi at Global South summit

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims AJR

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims

    PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary AJR

    PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

    DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; check details AJR

    DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; check details

    Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday AJR

    Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday

    Recent Stories

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women snt

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women

    football Ligue 1 2022-23: Important to have Lionel Messi back at the heart of our game - Christophe Galtier after PSG Paris Saint-Germain trumps Angers-ayh

    Ligue 1 2022-23: 'Important to have Messi back at the heart of our game' - Galtier after PSG trumps Angers

    Lijo Jose Pellisery cherishes 'dream come true' experience working with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty vma

    Lijo Jose Pellisery cherishes 'dream come true' experience working with superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty

    World is in state of crisis, cannot predict... says PM Modi at Global South summit - adt

    'World is in state of crisis, cannot predict...' says PM Modi at Global South summit

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims AJR

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon