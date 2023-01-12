Joshimath sinking: Operational preparedness intact, says Indian Army Chief

On January 16, the Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking stoppage of construction of a hydroelectric project in Joshimath. It is being believed that the sinking was caused due to such construction works.

Amidst Joshimath subsidence in Uttarakhand, Indian Army chief Manoj Pande said on Thursday some troops from the area have been temporarily relocated to heights and if needed they can be permanently shifted to Auli, which is about 40km up from the Himalayan town.

It should be noted that the town is very close to the Line of Actual Control with China. He stated that 20-25 buildings around Joshimath have sustained medium to minor damage.

On being asked about possible impact on the force's operational preparedness due to sinking, he said: “We remain prepared to relocate more units if required, but our operational preparedness remains intact.”

“There has been no impact to our readiness,” the Army chief stated.

Days ago, heavy cracks appeared in several houses in the Himalayan town. It must be mentioned that the town is considered as a gateway to some of renowned pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and the international skiing destination Auli.

On damaged and cracked roads, he said that minor cracks and damages have been reported and the Border Road Organisation has been working to repair them.

On the main axis to Mana – the last Indian village, Gen Pande said: "No major damage has been reported on it.”

He also stated that the Army has offered its resources like helipads, hospitals and shelters to civil administration for relief and evacuation purposes.

Joshimath houses Indian Army’s 9 (Independent) Mountain Brigade which looks after the parts of 3488-km-long LAC with China.