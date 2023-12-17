Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former employer brutally chops off man's hands with sword in Maharashtra: Report

    Shrikant Dhumal, a former member of Murbad Panchayat Samiti, along with two associates, brutally severed the hands of Sushil Bhoir, a young man, with a sword in connection with a longstanding dispute.  The police, now actively pursuing the wanted suspects, are investigating the incident.

    Former employer brutally chops off man hands with sword in Maharashtra Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident from Maharashtra, Shrikant Dhumal, a former member of Murbad Panchayat Samiti, along with two associates, brutally severed the hands of Sushil Bhoir, a young man, with a sword in connection with a longstanding dispute. One of the accomplices has been apprehended, while the other, along with the primary accused, former chairman Shrikant Dhumal, remains at large, prompting a police manhunt.

    Sushil Bhoir, the victim of this heinous attack, has been rushed to Sion Hospital, Mumbai, where his condition is currently under medical care. Bhoir, who had previously worked as a bouncer, had been employed alongside Shrikant Dhumal before their professional relationship took a tumultuous turn. Both individuals hailed from the same village in Murbad taluka.

    The unfortunate turn of events traces back to a disagreement between Bhoir and Dhumal, leading to Bhoir's resignation from his position. Dissatisfied with the outcome, the former panchayat samiti chairman, Dhumal, and Bhoir had a lingering dispute. Following his resignation, Bhoir, apprehensive of potential harm from Dhumal leveraging his political influence in the village, relocated to another village.

    Also Read | Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral

    However, on Friday afternoon, as Bhoir returned to his former village for some errands, Dhumal became aware of his presence. Seizing the opportunity, the assailants accosted Bhoir, launching a vicious attack with a sword that resulted in the severing of both his hands. The attackers callously left Bhoir injured on the road before fleeing the scene.

    The police, now actively pursuing the wanted suspects, are investigating the incident and the underlying dispute between Dhumal and Bhoir. “They caught hold of Bhoir and repeatedly attacked him with a sword, severing both hands and left him there on the road and left the place,” a police official said.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from VC over SFI banners at Calicut University rkn

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from VC over SFI banners at Calicut University

    Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral snt

    Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral

    Im a fan of Virat Kohli to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH) snt

    'I'm a fan of Virat Kohli; to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH)

    Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH) snt

    Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH)

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy's leg paralyses after allegedly receiving injection for headache rkn

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy's leg paralyses after allegedly receiving injection for headache

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from VC over SFI banners at Calicut University rkn

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from VC over SFI banners at Calicut University

    Alia Bhatt opens up about dealing with separation anxiety from Raha; reveals her nickname SHG

    Alia Bhatt opens up about dealing with separation anxiety from Raha; reveals her nickname

    Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral snt

    Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral

    Google introduces 3 new features to make life of online shoppers easier gcw

    Google introduces 3 new features to make life of online shoppers easier

    cricket Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil osf

    Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon