Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rain in specific districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur on December 18.

    Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    Sunday's intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli has resulted in flood-like conditions, causing significant impacts at popular attractions such as Courtallam Waterfalls and Manimuthar Waterfalls. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rain in specific districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur on December 18.

    According to ANI, the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram, have experienced substantial rainfall since early Sunday morning. This has led to notable impacts, particularly at Courtallam Waterfalls and Manimuthar Waterfalls. The heavy rainfall has disrupted daily life in various regions, with Tirunelveli being significantly affected.

    The relentless rainfall has notably impacted Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts, leading to significant disruptions in the routine lives of residents. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts regarding cyclonic winds that are expected to impact the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

    Here's a look at several videos of the heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli have gone viral on X:

    On December 19, concentrated heavy rainfall is predicted in specific locations within the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, there is an anticipation of thunderstorms and lightning occurring at various places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the same date.

    Additionally, unpredictable weather conditions are anticipated, featuring wind speeds ranging from 40-45 kmph, escalating up to 55 kmph. These conditions are expected to endure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Kerala coast, and Lakshadweep area from December 15 to 18.

    In response to the precautionary warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), fishermen hailing from Nagapattinam district have chosen to abstain from venturing out to sea. To safeguard their vessels and fishing equipment, they have taken preventive measures by securing boats and fishing nets along the shoreline. ANI has reported that more than 650 boats and 3,300 fiber boats are visibly anchored in over 25 Fishermen's Hamlet villages, reflecting the proactive approach taken by the fishing community in the face of potential adverse weather conditions.

    Concerning Chennai, the weather forecast indicates a predominantly cloudy outlook for the upcoming 24 hours, with the potential for moderate rainfall in specific areas. In light of these conditions, fishermen in the region have been counseled to refrain from venturing into the sea during this period, emphasizing the importance of exercising caution and prioritizing safety measures.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Im a fan of Virat Kohli to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH) snt

    'I'm a fan of Virat Kohli; to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH)

    Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH) snt

    Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH)

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy's leg paralyses after allegedly receiving injection for headache rkn

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy's leg paralyses after allegedly receiving injection for headache

    Explained Will Surat Diamond Bourse be a game-changer in the global diamond trade landscape snt

    Explained: Will Surat Diamond Bourse be a game-changer in the global diamond trade landscape?

    PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse world s largest office building gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest office building

    Recent Stories

    Google introduces 3 new features to make life of online shoppers easier gcw

    Google introduces 3 new features to make life of online shoppers easier

    cricket Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil osf

    Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil

    Goa to Delhi: 7 best party destinations in India to celebrate new year SHG

    Goa to Delhi: 7 best party destinations in India to celebrate new year

    'Mr Bachchan' first look poster: Ravi Teja to play character name of Amitabh Bachchan, calls him 'favourite' RKK

    'Mr Bachchan' first look poster: Ravi Teja to play character name of Amitabh Bachchan, calls him 'favourite'

    Im a fan of Virat Kohli to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH) snt

    'I'm a fan of Virat Kohli; to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon