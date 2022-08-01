NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari passes away in Hyderabad

"A preliminary examination revealed that she was depressed because of her health issues. The body has been sent to Osmania hospital, and a case has been opened," Rajashekhar Reddy, a Jubilee Hills police official, informed the reporters.

K Uma Maheshwari, the fourth daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, died, allegedly by suicide, at her residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday. The body had been moved by police to a nearby government hospital for an autopsy. She apparently had been receiving therapy for health difficulties over the last few months.

According to reports, Uma Maheshwari had health concerns and had been receiving treatment for a while. Maheshwari passed away at her home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. She was discovered in her bedroom hanging from the ceiling fan. The body has been moved by the police for an autopsy. The Nandamuri family have reached her residence, local media reports suggest. She is the youngest among the four daughters of legendary actor NTR.

The TDP was founded in 1982 by NT Rama Rao, often known as NTR, under the banner of Telugu self-respect. Within nine months, NTR brought the party to power, ending the Congress' one-party dominance in the then-undivided Andhra Pradesh. At the age of 72, he passed away in 1996, just a few months after being overthrown by a coup orchestrated by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu. NTR had eight boys and four daughters, totaling twelve children. The youngest of four daughters, Uma Maheswari. At Uma Maheswari's daughter's wedding recently, a large number of family members attended.