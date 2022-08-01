'Pencil, maggi has become costlier': 6-year-old girl's letter to PM Modi goes viral

The Hindi letter has gained a lot of attention on social media. Vishal Dubey, the girl's father, stated, "It is my daughter's 'Mann Ki Baat'." He further said, "She was irritated lately when her mother reprimanded her after she misplaced her pencil at school."

A six-year-old girl studying in class one has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 'difficulties' she is experiencing as a result of price hike. In her letter, the young woman, Kriti Dubey, of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, wrote: "My name is Kriti Dubey. I attend class 1. Modiji, you have caused immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil."

The Hindi letter has gained a lot of attention on social media. Vishal Dubey, the girl's father, stated, "It is my daughter's 'Mann Ki Baat'." He further said, "She was irritated lately when her mother reprimanded her after she misplaced her pencil at school."

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chhibramau, Ashok Kumar, informed reporters that he discovered this letter on social media. He said, "I am prepared to assist the youngster in any way and will do all in my power to see that her letter reaches the appropriate authorities. Children have already protested to the prime minister about other issues. A six-year-old Jammu and Kashmir child complained in a video posted in June 2021 about the COVID-19 epidemic and her online studies. She also mentioned the amount of homework and the lengthy classes.

Soon after this video went viral, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he has directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours. Sinha wrote, “Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids."

