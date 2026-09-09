NIA filed a chargesheet against 7 foreigners in a Myanmar drone case but found no conclusive evidence of acts against India. The probe continues under UAPA, as they are accused of training ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

Chargesheet Filed, UAPA Probe Continues

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far found "no conclusive evidence" that six Ukrainians and an American national accused in a Myanmar drone warfare case were involved in "activities directed against India or had imparted training to Indian insurgent groups", even as the agency hasn't ruled out the possibility and mentioned extensive scrutiny of data and investigation abroad (Myanmar). The revelation comes as the agency on September 8 filed a chargesheet against the seven foreign nationals--American national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, and Ukrainian nationals Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor-- under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

"Investigation conducted so far has not, however, revealed any conclusive evidence indicating that the accused persons were involved in activities directed against India or that the accused persons had imparted training to Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs). However, this cannot be ruled out either, but it will require extensive scrutiny of data and investigation abroad, which will require some time," said the Officials, requesting anonymity. In the chargesheet, the NIA, however, had clearly mentioned the illegal entry of these foreigners into Myanmar and the imparting of drone warfare training to Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups (EAGs). The officials explained that the chargesheet was filed by the NIA under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, as the statutory period for filing the chargesheet was due to expire on September 8, 2026. However, the anti-terror agency's probe into offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is still "continuing" to ascertain whether the seven foreign nationals had any links with Indian insurgent groups or had undertaken activities prejudicial to India's security.

Details of the NIA Investigation

The case was registered by the NIA on March 13 this year pursuant to directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. NIA investigation revealed that "the accused had arrived in India in December 2025 and subsequently crossed the Indo- Myanmar border illegally to reach Victoria Camp in Myanmar."

"They were found to have provided training in drone warfare, drone operations, drone assembly and jamming technology to members of Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, including the Chin National Front (CNF) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA). Evidence also indicates their participation in joint combat operations in Myanmar," said the officials.

The investigation further established that "the accused persons received logistical support from members of the CNF and that the mission was financed through funds arranged by a commander of a Myanmar-based rebel group." During the course of the investigation, the NIA has seized consignments containing drones and other related equipment that had been detained by Customs authorities in Delhi. Substantial quantities of electronic devices and other incriminating material were also seized by the anti-terror agency during the course of the investigation, which are under scrutiny.

Profile of Key Accused: Matthew Aaron Van Dyke

Van Dyke, a self-described combat specialist and founder of the security firm Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), was arrested at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on March 13 around 9 pm as part of a coordinated crackdown. He was detained along with six Ukrainian nationals. As per intelligence sources, Van Dyke operated as a freelancer, actively marketing his combat expertise through social media platforms such as X, YouTube and a personal website to secure assignments.

The NIA’s FIR alleges that Van Dyke and his team entered India on tourist visas on separate dates, flew to Guwahati, and then travelled to Mizoram without a mandatory Restricted Area Permit (RAP) or Protected Area Permit (PAP), before illegally crossing into Myanmar. The agency has told the court that the accused admitted to conducting ethnic armed groups, focusing on advanced asymmetric warfare techniques, including drone operations, drone assembly and electronic jamming systems sessions on multiple occasions. Investigators further allege that the group smuggled “huge consignments of drones” originating from Europe into Myanmar via India to enhance the operational capabilities of these armed groups.

The anti-terror agency has also informed the court that the accused were in contact with unidentified armed operatives carrying AK-47 rifles and had abetted terrorist and illegal activities. Van Dyke’s background, as revealed through his social media footprint, points to a long and highly publicised career as a mercenary. He reportedly fought in conflicts across Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq, including the 2011 Libyan Civil War against Muammar Gaddafi, where he was held as a prisoner of war for over five months before returning to combat. He later established SOLI, described as a military contracting firm offering training and advisory services in global conflict zones, including Iraq, Syria and Ukraine. His online presence also shows appearances in at least two films — one documenting his role in Libya and another promoting his security enterprise.

Investigators, sources said, believe the group had been making repeated trips to Myanmar since 2024. Eight more Ukrainian nationals, part of a larger group of 14 who allegedly entered Myanmar through Mizoram, are currently untraceable, and it remains unclear whether they are still in Myanmar or have exited via India. NIA teams had been tracking the suspects in the Northeast for several months before the arrests of the accused, which were carried out at multiple airports, including Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata. (ANI)

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