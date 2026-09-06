A Level-I fire broke out at a mobile phone godown on Mumbai's Lamington Road late Saturday night. While the blaze escalated, fire tenders managed to control it. Seven people were rescued from the premises, with no injuries or casualties reported.

A fire broke out at Saraswati Bhavan on Lamington Road in Mumbai late Saturday night, with the blaze confined to a ground-floor godown of a G+1 structure.

The fire was reported at around 11:33 pm on September 5. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance personnel and ward staff were mobilised after the incident was reported. Mumbai Fire Brigade classified the blaze as a Level-I fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Corporator recounts the incident

BJP corporator Sunny Sanap, speaking about the incident, said the fire broke out around 11 pm or 12 midnight. He said that as soon as information about the fire was received, he and others rushed to the spot and fire tenders arrived immediately.

Sanap said the incident initially appeared to be a minor fire but intensified and eventually escalated in scale. He said fire tenders from nearby stations were brought in to tackle the blaze.

“Initially, it seemed like a minor fire, but it kept intensifying,” Sanap said, adding that the scale of the incident became apparent as the situation developed.

Seven rescued, no casualties

According to Sanap, the affected premises were being used as a warehouse for mobile phones. He said fire officials and police personnel reached the location promptly and took steps to bring the situation under control. Seven people were rescued from the premises, Sanap said.

He also confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries among those rescued. "Seven people were rescued; there were no casualties or injuries among them," he added. (ANI)