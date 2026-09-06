Two Delhi advocates registered a police complaint against activist Nishu Azad and her father for alleged objectionable social media posts about Hindu deities. They have demanded strict action against the duo for insulting their gods and goddesses.

Two advocates in the national capital registered police complaints against CJP activist Nishu Azad and her father, as they claimed that the latter had made alleged objectionable remarks against Hindu deities in her social media posts.

Advocates File Complaint Over Social Media Posts

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Amita Sachdeva said, "Yesterday I came across some tweets posted by her on 'X'. They were old tweets. She used the word vaishya for goddess Maa Durga; she mocked goddess Saraswati. So yesterday I gave her a warning and asked her politely to delete these posts. You cannot insult my gods. If you want to believe them, it's your choice."

Sachdeva said that insulting gods won't be allowed in any manner. "We will not allow that. So I gave her time till 1 p.m (on Saturday), but they didn't do that. Neither she nor her father. Then I was constrained to file the complaint, which I did. And police have assured us that they will take necessary steps," she said.

Another Advocate Anurag Gupta said such "foul-mouthed" individuals have to be stopped and asked for more complaints to be filed against the duo. "We went inside to file a complaint against Nishu Azad and her father. Our grievance is that people have started mocking Hindus and hurling abuse at our gods and goddesses. I want to ask the youth and all Hindus across the country: what kind of stupor are you in to tolerate this? If everyone across India were to wake up and start filing complaints, these foul-mouthed individuals would automatically stop, because right now, they have lost all fear of consequences. The SHO said he would register the complaint and initiate further action. If the SHO fails to file the complaint, we will take the matter to the DC; if the DC doesn't act either, we will approach the Supreme Court directly," Gupta told ANI outside Sansad Marg Police Station.

Advocate Alleges 'Double Standards' by Delhi Police

Also, Advocate Prateek Jha submitted a representation at Parliament Street Police Station on Saturday, alleging “double standards” in the manner Delhi Police handled protests by different groups at Jantar Mantar.

Referring to events in July, Jha said a group of people had gathered and blocked Jantar Mantar on July 21, 2026. He alleged that police personnel faced “many atrocities” during the incident and said he had also spoken against what he described as a violation of constitutional principles.

Jha further alleged that when another section subsequently came to the area to protest, they were made to flee by Delhi Police and were not allowed to continue their gathering.

Jha said one copy of the representation was submitted to the SHO, although he claimed that the copy was not stamped as received. He said he hoped that the police authorities would take appropriate action on the concerns raised. “If not, we will move to court,” Jha said.

Nishu Azad Responds to Allegations

The representation comes against the backdrop of police action involving Swatantra Bhardwaj, who was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an alleged minor assault case. Nishu Azad, while speaking to ANI, welcomed the arrest. "Thankful to those for atleast doing this (arresting Swatantra Bhardwaj). But the threat remains for us, as his supporters are abusing my father and me," she said.

On advocates filing a complaint against them, Nishu said, "They are raising illegal demands about sending my father to jail. Don't stoop so low." (ANI)