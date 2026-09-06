The NCSC has launched an inquiry into the Punjab Education Department's lecturer recruitment process after a complaint from BJP MP Tarun Chugh alleged that SC candidates were denied reservation benefits for 1,013 posts across various subjects.

Probe into Alleged Reservation Breach

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Saturday received a representation from BJP MP Tarun Chugh regarding the alleged non-implementation of the reservation policy in the recruitment of Lecturers in the Punjab Education Department.

The representation complains that Scheduled Caste candidates have been denied the benefits of reservation in the recruitment process for 1,013 Lecturer posts notified by the Punjab Education Department. It is alleged that in several subjects (Punjabi, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Economics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, etc.), the reservation rules and the prescribed roster system have not been properly followed.

Commission Issues Notice to Punjab Govt

Exercising the powers conferred under Article 338 of the Constitution of India, the Commission has decided to inquire into the matter. In this regard, a notice has been issued to the Chief Secretary of the Punjab Government, directing him to submit to the Commission, within seven days of receipt of the notice, the facts of the case, the action taken on the allegations, and all related records (including the recruitment notification and the reservation roster).

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has also clarified that if a response is not received within the stipulated time limit, it may, under Article 338 of the Constitution, exercise the powers of a civil court and issue summons for personal appearance.

Chairman Vows to Ensure Justice

The Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Kishor Makwana, stated that the denial of reservation benefits to Scheduled Caste candidates in the recruitment process for Lecturer posts is a very serious matter.

He said that the Commission is committed to protecting the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes and to ensuring strict compliance with reservation provisions in government services.

He added that the Commission will take all necessary steps in accordance with the law to ensure justice. (ANI)