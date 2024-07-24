WhatsApp update: Meta AI can now understand, reply in Hindi, 5 other languages; Imagine me feature coming soon

Meta has recently expanded its language options for its Meta AI to use across its applications, including WhatsApp. Meta AI is now available in seven new languages and more countries around the world, including in Latin America for the first time.

Meta AI has finally added more languages to its pace. It appears that Meta has now discovered that it must also overcome linguistic obstacles if it hopes to spread the reach of Meta AI throughout the world. As a result, Meta has expanded its Meta AI to include six additional languages that are compatible with all of its products, including WhatsApp. But this is not all; in the near future, Meta AI will add more features. Let's examine these recent and forthcoming developments in Meta AI.

In a recent blog post, Meta CEO Mark Zukrberg announced that Meta AI is now available in 22 countries including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. In addition to expanding into new areas, it is also adding more languages to its repertoire, which will enable the Meta AI assistant to serve a broader user base.

With additional languages to come, users may already communicate with Meta AI in French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Next month, it will also be available at Quest in the US and Canada. Although Meta AI is presently available in a number of European languages, it seems that consumers in that region are still unable to access the chatbot.

Imagine Me feature

The new Meta AI's Imagine Me function lets users create visuals based on their own likeness, bringing prompts that are inventive and creative to life. All you have to do is type "Imagine me" and describe your ideal situation to view a customised picture of yourself in a variety of locations and clothes. The US is presently the only location where this functionality is offered in beta, but more locations and languages will shortly follow.

Photo editing feature

Meta AI's new Imagine editing feature empowers users to effortlessly modify images by simply providing text prompts, allowing for seamless and intuitive image manipulation. With the use of text prompts, users may modify photographs using Meta AI's image modification tool, which enables operations like composition tweaks, colour adjustments, and element additions and deletions. This function, which was first made available in English, will soon be available in other languages, as WhatsApp revealed in an official blog post, allowing a wider audience to utilise it.

